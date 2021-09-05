/>
The Mercedes-Benz EQE is a premium electric sedan

The rear-wheel-drive EQE350 will go on sale first with an estimated 410-mile range on the Euro WLTP cycle.

Mercedes-Benz's latest electric car is the EQE sedan.

It's based on the same modular platform as the larger EQS.

The EQE is 2.3 inches longer than the current E-Class sedan and rides on a 7.2-inch-longer wheelbase.

It will be initially available in rear-drive EQE350 form with a single motor putting out 288 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque.

All-wheel drive and more powertrain variants will come later.

The EQE's interior is similar to the EQS', and it's available with the massive Hyperscreen.

The EQE will be able to receive over-the-air updates.

Mercedes is estimating a range of 410 miles on the European WLTP cycle.

The EQE will go on sale in the US next year.

Keep scrolling to see more of the EQE.

