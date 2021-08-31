/>
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance is a high-power plug-in hybrid

With 831 horsepower and 1,033 pound-feet of torque, AMG's first PHEV is also its most powerful production car ever.

Daniel Golson
Mercedes-AMG

The Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance is the first plug-in hybrid from Affalterbach.

Mercedes-AMG

It takes the existing twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 and adds an electric motor and battery pack at the rear axle.

Mercedes-AMG

Total output is a stupendous 831 horsepower and 1,033 pound-feet of torque.

Mercedes-AMG

AMG says it will hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, though it only has an electric range of seven miles.

Mercedes-AMG

Styling changes are limited to tweaked intakes and new wheel designs.

Mercedes-AMG

The charge port is located on the rear bumper.

Mercedes-AMG

The interior gets hybrid-specific pages in the infotainment system.

Mercedes-AMG

Regenerative braking is controlled by a knob on the steering wheel.

Mercedes-AMG

Expect the GT63 S E Performance to cost over $200,000 when it goes on sale for the 2023 model year.

Mercedes-AMG

