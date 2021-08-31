Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance is a high-power plug-in hybrid

With 831 horsepower and 1,033 pound-feet of torque, AMG's first PHEV is also its most powerful production car ever.
It takes the existing twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 and adds an electric motor and battery pack at the rear axle.
Total output is a stupendous 831 horsepower and 1,033 pound-feet of torque.
AMG says it will hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, though it only has an electric range of seven miles.
Styling changes are limited to tweaked intakes and new wheel designs.
The charge port is located on the rear bumper.
The interior gets hybrid-specific pages in the infotainment system.
Regenerative braking is controlled by a knob on the steering wheel.
Expect the GT63 S E Performance to cost over $200,000 when it goes on sale for the 2023 model year.
