X
iPhone 14 Preorder DealsNordVPN ReviewApple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SEBest Laptops Under $500Apple Watch 8 PreorderBose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2

2023 Lexus RX 350 Brings Turbo Power, New Spindle Design

The revised aesthetic is still dominated by the massive spindle grille, but the new 2023 Lexus RX looks better than any of its predecessors.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
1 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Meet the new 2023 Lexus RX. The luxury crossover that defined the class back in 1998 is back for its fifth generation with a bold, new design and a variety of turbocharged and electrified powertrain options.

2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
2 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Lexus predicts that the lion's share of sales will go to the more conventional RX 350 with the hybrid (and PHEV) RX 350h, 500h and 450h Plus splitting the remainder.

2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
3 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The new RX is the same length as the outgoing model. However, the longer wheelbase, wider body and lower roofline help create a more athletic appearance.

2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
4 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

A turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is the standard powertrain. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it is available in front- and all-wheel drive flavors.

2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
5 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Output is estimated at 275 hp and 317 lb.-ft. of torque. Expect around 22 mpg combined with FWD or 21 mpg combined for the AWD model.

2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
6 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

I think this is the best looking RX yet, both inside and out.

2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
7 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The spindle grille is still large and dominates the design, but ditches its chrome surround to blend more seamlessly into the rest of the fascia.

2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
8 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Every RX comes loaded with standard Lexus Safety System Plus 3.0, rolling in automatic high beams, lane tracing assist and dynamic radar cruise control. 

2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
9 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The gasoline-powered RX 350 is also available with F Sport Handling upgrades. The package upgrades the brakes and suspension and steps up from the standard 19-inch wheels to 21s.

2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
10 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Check out our first drive review for entirely too many details and driving impressions for the new 2023 Lexus RX 350 and its three hybrid-powered siblings.

2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
11 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
12 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
13 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
14 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
15 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
16 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
17 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
18 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
19 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
20 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
21 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
22 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
23 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
24 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
25 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
26 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
27 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
28 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
29 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
30 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
31 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
32 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
33 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
34 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
35 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
36 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
37 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
38 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
39 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
40 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 350 F Sport AWD
41 of 41 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
The 35 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 35 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

83 Photos
The Wagoneer S Is One Slick Jeep

More Galleries

The Wagoneer S Is One Slick Jeep

4 Photos
2024 Jeep Recon Is a Next-Gen Electric Off-Roader

More Galleries

2024 Jeep Recon Is a Next-Gen Electric Off-Roader

6 Photos
2022 Volkswagen ID Buzz EV Revives the Microbus

More Galleries

2022 Volkswagen ID Buzz EV Revives the Microbus

30 Photos
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Is Built for Just About Everything

More Galleries

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Is Built for Just About Everything

36 Photos