2023 Lexus RX 350 Brings Turbo Power, New Spindle Design

Meet the new 2023 Lexus RX. The luxury crossover that defined the class back in 1998 is back for its fifth generation with a bold, new design and a variety of turbocharged and electrified powertrain options.
Lexus predicts that the lion's share of sales will go to the more conventional RX 350 with the hybrid (and PHEV) RX 350h, 500h and 450h Plus splitting the remainder.
The new RX is the same length as the outgoing model. However, the longer wheelbase, wider body and lower roofline help create a more athletic appearance.
A turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is the standard powertrain. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it is available in front- and all-wheel drive flavors.
Output is estimated at 275 hp and 317 lb.-ft. of torque. Expect around 22 mpg combined with FWD or 21 mpg combined for the AWD model.
I think this is the best looking RX yet, both inside and out.
The spindle grille is still large and dominates the design, but ditches its chrome surround to blend more seamlessly into the rest of the fascia.
Every RX comes loaded with standard Lexus Safety System Plus 3.0, rolling in automatic high beams, lane tracing assist and dynamic radar cruise control.
The gasoline-powered RX 350 is also available with F Sport Handling upgrades. The package upgrades the brakes and suspension and steps up from the standard 19-inch wheels to 21s.
Check out our first drive review for entirely too many details and driving impressions for the new 2023 Lexus RX 350 and its three hybrid-powered siblings.