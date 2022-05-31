X

Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

The newest Defender variant has 13.4 inches more space for rear passengers.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

2023 Land Rover Defender 130
1 of 27 Land Rover

The Land Rover Defender 130 is a new, longer version of the iconic SUV.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130
2 of 27 Land Rover

The rear end has been stretched by 13.4 inches.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130
3 of 27 Land Rover

All of the added length is behind the rear axle.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130
4 of 27 Land Rover

The 130 has eight seats.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130
5 of 27 Land Rover

There's more cargo space behind the third row.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130
6 of 27 Land Rover

Rearmost passengers have a lot more legroom too.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130
7 of 27 Land Rover

The Defender 130 comes with a larger touchscreen.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130
8 of 27 Land Rover

Every Defender 130 has a six-cylinder mild-hybrid engine.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130
9 of 27 Land Rover

It starts at $69,350.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130
10 of 27 Land Rover

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Defender 130.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130
11 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
12 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
13 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
14 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
15 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
16 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
17 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
18 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
19 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
20 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
21 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
22 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
23 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
24 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
25 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
26 of 27 Land Rover
2023 Land Rover Defender 130
27 of 27 Land Rover

