Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

The newest Defender variant has 13.4 inches more space for rear passengers.
The Land Rover Defender 130 is a new, longer version of the iconic SUV.
The rear end has been stretched by 13.4 inches.
All of the added length is behind the rear axle.
The 130 has eight seats.
There's more cargo space behind the third row.
Rearmost passengers have a lot more legroom too.
The Defender 130 comes with a larger touchscreen.
Every Defender 130 has a six-cylinder mild-hybrid engine.
It starts at $69,350.
