X

2023 Kia Sportage Is Funky and Efficient

Kia's new Sportage comes with gas-only or hybrid powertrains.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
img-4356-2

Emme Hall

See full bio

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
1 of 35 Kia

This is the 2023 Kia Sportage.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
2 of 35 Kia

And it's not just any Sportage, it's the Sportage Hybrid.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
3 of 35 Kia

The interior is super nice.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
4 of 35 Kia

The Sportage Hybrid is able to return up to 43 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
5 of 35 Kia

Opting for all-wheel drive reduces that number to 38 mpg.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
6 of 35 Kia

The headlights sure are weird.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
7 of 35 Kia

But overall the Sportage is very attractive.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
8 of 35 Kia

There are lots of cool details.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
9 of 35 Kia

The 2023 Kia Sportage is available at dealers now.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
10 of 35 Kia

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
11 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
12 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
13 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
14 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
15 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
16 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
17 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
18 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
19 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
20 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
21 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
22 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
23 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
24 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
25 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
26 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
27 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
28 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
29 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
30 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
31 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
32 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
33 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
34 of 35 Kia
2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro
35 of 35 Kia

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

92 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
Mercedes' T-Class Van Is Totally Rad Forbidden Fruit

More Galleries

Mercedes' T-Class Van Is Totally Rad Forbidden Fruit

56 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
International Space Station shines in glamour shots from SpaceX Crew Dragon

More Galleries

International Space Station shines in glamour shots from SpaceX Crew Dragon

10 Photos
Bugatti's Intricate Vagues de Lumière Liveries Look Amazing

More Galleries

Bugatti's Intricate Vagues de Lumière Liveries Look Amazing

21 Photos