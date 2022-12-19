2023 Kia EV6 GT: Drift Mode Activated

Kia's exceptional EV6 electric crossover power slides into our hearts with more power and rambunctious performance.
Take my favorite affordable EV and hit it with a dumptruck's worth of additional torque; with a formula like that, it's no surprise I'm loving the 2023 Kia EV6 GT.
The GT moves the standard model's rear motor to the front axle, filling the gap with an even more powerful unit.
Together, the EV6 GT's dual-motor setup is good for 576 rear-biased horsepower.
Activate Drift mode to light up the rear tires for smoky slides.
The additional power comes at a cost. Range drops to just 206 miles per charge.
Stickier tires, more aggressive power usage and additional weight are to blame.
Big 15-inch brakes with four-piston calipers peer from behind the 21-inch wheels and Z-rated tires.
The EV6's adaptive suspension has also been updated for a firmer, more responsive ride.
Check out our first drive review of the 2023 Kia EV6 GT for more details and driving impression or keep scrolling for more pictures.