2023 Kia EV6 GT: Drift Mode Activated

Kia's exceptional EV6 electric crossover power slides into our hearts with more power and rambunctious performance.

Antuan Goodwin
2023 Kia EV6 GT
Take my favorite affordable EV and hit it with a dumptruck's worth of additional torque; with a formula like that, it's no surprise I'm loving the 2023 Kia EV6 GT.

2023 Kia EV6 GT
The GT moves the standard model's rear motor to the front axle, filling the gap with an even more powerful unit.

2023 Kia EV6 GT
Together, the EV6 GT's dual-motor setup is good for 576 rear-biased horsepower.

2023 Kia EV6 GT
Activate Drift mode to light up the rear tires for smoky slides.

2023 Kia EV6 GT
The additional power comes at a cost. Range drops to just 206 miles per charge.

2023 Kia EV6 GT
Stickier tires, more aggressive power usage and additional weight are to blame.

2023 Kia EV6 GT
Big 15-inch brakes with four-piston calipers peer from behind the 21-inch wheels and Z-rated tires.

2023 Kia EV6 GT
The EV6's adaptive suspension has also been updated for a firmer, more responsive ride.

2023 Kia EV6 GT
Check out our first drive review of the 2023 Kia EV6 GT for more details and driving impression or keep scrolling for more pictures.

2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
