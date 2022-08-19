2023 Kia EV6 GT Is Ready to Roast Some Tires

576 horsepower in a small electric hatchback sounds like a hoot.
The Kia EV6 GT uses a pair of electric motors (a 270-kilowatt unit out back and a 160-kW piece up front) to produce a prodigious 576 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque.
That's enough to shove this Korean rocket to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 161 mph.
The EV6 GT wears a standard adaptive sport suspension to keep things nice and stiff, while an electronically controlled limited-slip differential will help maintain traction with all that electric torque being thrust about.
Behind the GT's 21-inch alloy wheels are 15-inch front brakes and 14.2-inch rears.
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2022, and pricing should be announced closer to that time.