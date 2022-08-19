X
2023 Kia EV6 GT Is Ready to Roast Some Tires

576 horsepower in a small electric hatchback sounds like a hoot.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 Kia EV6 GT
1 of 5 Kia

The Kia EV6 GT uses a pair of electric motors (a 270-kilowatt unit out back and a 160-kW piece up front) to produce a prodigious 576 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque.    

2023 Kia EV6 GT
2 of 5 Kia

That's enough to shove this Korean rocket to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 161 mph.    

2023 Kia EV6 GT
3 of 5 Kia

The EV6 GT wears a standard adaptive sport suspension to keep things nice and stiff, while an electronically controlled limited-slip differential will help maintain traction with all that electric torque being thrust about.     

2023 Kia EV6 GT
4 of 5 Kia

Behind the GT's 21-inch alloy wheels are 15-inch front brakes and 14.2-inch rears.      

2023 Kia EV6 GT
5 of 5 Kia

The 2023 Kia EV6 GT will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2022, and pricing should be announced closer to that time.    

