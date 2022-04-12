/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Elbows Into NY

Jeep's already luxurious Grand Wagoneer grows even more so with a new extended-wheelbase model at the New York Auto Show.

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

Say "hello" to the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, which debuts at the 2022 New York Auto Show.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
This new extended-length model builds atop Jeep's already massive three-row Grand Wagoneer SUV.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
The new model is a foot longer overall, including 7 inches of additional wheelbase.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
Powering the 2023 Grand Wagoneer L is Stellantis' all-new Hurricane inline six-cylinder engine. In Grand Wagoneer guise, this twin-turbo powerplant is good for a whopping 510 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. 

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
It's hard to disguise all that mass visually. Jeep designers did what they could, but even the standard-length Wagoneer already has some school-bus-like qualities to its rear three-quarter view, and those extra inches don't help.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
The Grand Wagoneer's cabin was already a masterstroke of luxury and tech, and the extra space shouldn't hurt things.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
Jeep says the new model boasts class-leading second-row legroom and total volume.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
There's up to 130.9 cubic feet of cargo space inside with the second- and third-row seats folded -- enough for 4-by-8 sheets of plywood.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
Jeep's excellent McIntosh premium audio is available here with up to 23 speakers.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
Available ADAS features include Jeep's Active Driving Assistant, a Level 2 hands-off, eyes-on system, as well as night vision and a 360-degree camera suite.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
The Grand Wagoneer L is rated to tow up to 10,000 pounds.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
Pricing is not yet available, but the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L is expected in dealers in the second half of 2022.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens of additional images of the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L.

