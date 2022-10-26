2023 Jaguar F-Type Is Still Fun After All These Years

The 2023 Jaguar F-Type is still a fantastic sports car.
The model you see here is the F-Type R.
It uses a supercharged 5.0-liter V8.
That eight-pot produces a proper 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
While this F-Type has all-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive is still available.
The F-Type R"s adaptive suspension does a good job at being both comfortable and capable.
The F-Type was never the type to minimize lap times, though.
More than anything, the F-Type is about having a whole lot of fun in a car that prioritizes theatrics.
Get within a few feet of those four exhaust pipes out back, and you'll see what I mean.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Jaguar F-Type.