2023 Jaguar F-Type Is Still Fun After All These Years

Even with a quieter exhaust and a more adult attitude, Jaguar's sports car is still a hoot and a half.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET

The 2023 Jaguar F-Type is still a fantastic sports car.

2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET

The model you see here is the F-Type R.

2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET

It uses a supercharged 5.0-liter V8.

2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET

That eight-pot produces a proper 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET

While this F-Type has all-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive is still available.

2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET

The F-Type R"s adaptive suspension does a good job at being both comfortable and capable.

2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET

The F-Type was never the type to minimize lap times, though.

2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET

More than anything, the F-Type is about having a whole lot of fun in a car that prioritizes theatrics.

2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET

Get within a few feet of those four exhaust pipes out back, and you'll see what I mean.

2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Jaguar F-Type.

2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Jaguar F-Type
Andrew Krok/CNET

