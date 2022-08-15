X
2023 Hyundai Palisade Plays It Close to the Chest

The refreshed Palisade is an excellent three-row family SUV.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Hyundai Palisade
The Palisade always looked good, but I think the 2023 refresh really ramps it up.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
The front grille is more prominent, and I like the more intimidating new design, which better blends with the daytime running lights and gives off a stronger vibe.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai's designers added a smidge more overhang upfront to improve its side profile, but I barely notice a difference. 

2023 Hyundai Palisade
A new set of auto-dimming side mirrors rounds out the exterior redo.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
The 2023 Palisade's powertrain is unchanged, with its 3.8-liter V6 producing 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, routed through the buyer's choice of the front or all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. 

2023 Hyundai Palisade
It's plenty fine, providing more than enough power for a three-row SUV with a decent exhaust note that never overwhelms the cabin. 

2023 Hyundai Palisade
The transmission is a smooth shifter, and the stop-start system offers clean, annoyance-free operation. 

2023 Hyundai Palisade
Simply put, it's a delight to pilot around town and never feels too large or onerous, even on tighter city streets.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
The base Palisade SE starts at $36,245 (including $1,295 for destination), with the SEL asking $39,245 and the new rugged-looking XRT trim sliding in at $41,545.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Hyundai Palisade
