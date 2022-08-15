2023 Hyundai Palisade Plays It Close to the Chest

The Palisade always looked good, but I think the 2023 refresh really ramps it up.
The front grille is more prominent, and I like the more intimidating new design, which better blends with the daytime running lights and gives off a stronger vibe.
Hyundai's designers added a smidge more overhang upfront to improve its side profile, but I barely notice a difference.
A new set of auto-dimming side mirrors rounds out the exterior redo.
The 2023 Palisade's powertrain is unchanged, with its 3.8-liter V6 producing 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, routed through the buyer's choice of the front or all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission.
It's plenty fine, providing more than enough power for a three-row SUV with a decent exhaust note that never overwhelms the cabin.
The transmission is a smooth shifter, and the stop-start system offers clean, annoyance-free operation.
Simply put, it's a delight to pilot around town and never feels too large or onerous, even on tighter city streets.
The base Palisade SE starts at $36,245 (including $1,295 for destination), with the SEL asking $39,245 and the new rugged-looking XRT trim sliding in at $41,545.
