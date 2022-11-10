X
Referendums Protect Abortion2 States Legalize MarijuanaMeta Lays Off 11,000Mastodon Is No TwitterNASA Moon Rocket Delay4 Black Friday Deals

2023 Honda Accord Debuts New Look, Hybrid Updates

Honda is still invested in the sedan, unveiling the 11th-gen Accord powered by an updated hybrid powertrain or an efficient turbocharged motor.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
1 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Check out the all-new 2023 Honda Accord.

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
2 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The midsize sedan enters its 11th generation this year with a simplified, minimalist design.

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
3 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Overall, the sedan is 2.8 inches longer than last year, but the wheelbase is unchanged.

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
4 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The upright grille and headlamps feature a strong horizontal design.

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
5 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Behind the fascia, the Accord will be powered by either a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine or a more powerful version of Honda's 2.0-liter two-motor hybrid system.

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
6 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Both the hybrid system and the 1.5T's CVT feature programming to simulate gear changes for a more natural sound and feel.

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
7 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Inside, the top spec Accord Touring features a 12.3-inch touchscreen -- Honda's largest yet -- powered by Google apps and services.

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
8 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Pricing hasn't been announced, but we expect to learn more when production begins later this year.

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
9 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Check out our first look for more details about the 2023 Honda Accord or keep swiping for more pics.

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
10 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
11 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
12 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
13 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
14 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
15 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
16 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
17 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
18 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
19 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
20 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
21 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
22 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
23 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
24 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
25 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
26 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
27 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
28 of 34 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
29 of 34 Honda
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
30 of 34 Honda
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
31 of 34 Honda
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
32 of 34 Honda
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
33 of 34 Honda
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
34 of 34 Honda

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022

36 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan

2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan

48 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos