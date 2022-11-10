2023 Honda Accord Debuts New Look, Hybrid Updates

Check out the all-new 2023 Honda Accord.
The midsize sedan enters its 11th generation this year with a simplified, minimalist design.
Overall, the sedan is 2.8 inches longer than last year, but the wheelbase is unchanged.
The upright grille and headlamps feature a strong horizontal design.
Behind the fascia, the Accord will be powered by either a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine or a more powerful version of Honda's 2.0-liter two-motor hybrid system.
Both the hybrid system and the 1.5T's CVT feature programming to simulate gear changes for a more natural sound and feel.
Inside, the top spec Accord Touring features a 12.3-inch touchscreen -- Honda's largest yet -- powered by Google apps and services.
Pricing hasn't been announced, but we expect to learn more when production begins later this year.
Check out our first look for more details about the 2023 Honda Accord or keep swiping for more pics.