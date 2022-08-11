X
2023 GMC Canyon Is a Mean Off-Road Machine

The menacing new Canyon is more capable and smarter than before.

Jon Wong
Jon Wong

2023 GMC Canyon lineup including the Denali and both AT4X versions
1 of 59 GMC

GMC is rolling out a new Canyon midsize truck for the 2023 model year featuring a fresh design, off-road capabilities and technology.

2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 in display in studio
2 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars

For serious off-road fans, GMC adds a new AT4X model to the lineup.

2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 rear quarter view in a brick building
3 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars

The AT4X features an upgraded suspension, enhanced lockers and a Baja drive mode.

2023 GMC Canyon AT4 driving on dirt
4 of 59 GMC

While not as extreme as the AT4X, the Canyon AT4 still features an off-road suspension, but it doesn't get the the Multimatic dampers.

2023 GMC Canyon AT4 posing off-road
5 of 59 GMC

All 2023 GMC Canyons receive a lift from the factory. Base Elevation, AT4 and Denali are raised by 2 inches.

2023 GMC Canyon AT4 dashboard overall on display.
6 of 59 GMC

The 2023 Canyon features a hugely improved cabin with more quality materials and eye-catching design.

2023 GMC Canyon AT4 interior with large center touchscreen
7 of 59 GMC

For infotainment, an 11.3-inch touchscreen can be had in the 2023 Canyon.

2023 GMC Canyon AT4 seat embroidered with badge
8 of 59 GMC

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes on all 2023 GMC Canyons.

2023 GMC Canyon Denali in black in front of a modern house
9 of 59 GMC

For people looking for a more plush truck, GMC offers the Canyon Denali with more chrome jewelry and exclusive interior appointments.

2023 GMC Canyon Denali in black posing in front of a house
10 of 59 GMC

Inside, the Canyon Denali features real wood trim, special accent stitching and higher-quality leather.

2023 GMC Canyon Denali interior showing off its real wood trim
11 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon Denali center console with shifter and drive mode knob
12 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon Denali leather seats with special stitching
13 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 in red being shown at sunset
14 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 in red posing off-road
15 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 heading off the beaten path
16 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 kicking up dirt
17 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 badge inside with a special cabin color scheme
18 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 center console with transmission shifter
19 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 special color scheme on display in the backseat
20 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 special off-road bumper and winch
21 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 showing off its front skidplate
22 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 specific beadlock capable wheels
23 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 off-road Multimatic shocks
24 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 features waterproof underbody cameras
25 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 showing off its waterproof tailgate storage
26 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4 grille on a white truck
27 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4 bed on a white truck
28 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4 tailgate storage being used
29 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon Denali front grille with a large emblem
30 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon Denali wheels with painted insets
31 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon Denali pickup truck bed with liner
32 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon Denali side steps with textured grips
33 of 59 GMC
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 front quarter view staged in studio
34 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 side view in studio
35 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 rear view in studio sitting up high
36 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 showing off its special off-road front bumper
37 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 equipped with winch and light bar
38 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 aggressive LED headlights on a red truck in studio
39 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 headlight detail at private preview
40 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 sitting on beadlock capable wheels
41 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 rocker guards for body protection
42 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 body line details on a red truck
43 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 pickup truck bed in studio
44 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 tailgate storage opened in studio
45 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 tailgate trim detail in studio
46 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 badge on a red truck in studio
47 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali on display at a private preview
48 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali rear quarter view during a private preview
49 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali chrome grille shown at a private preview
50 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali during a preview event inside a studio
51 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali on display at a private preview
52 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali front end show during a private preview
53 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali rear during a preview event
54 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali side view during a preview in studio
55 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali wheels and running board on display inside a studio
56 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali running boards shown during a preview event
57 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali rear bumper bed step during a press preview
58 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars
2023 GMC Canyon Denali bed shot inside a studio before the new truck's reveal
59 of 59 Jon Wong/CNET Cars

