2023 GMC Canyon Is a Mean Off-Road Machine

GMC is rolling out a new Canyon midsize truck for the 2023 model year featuring a fresh design, off-road capabilities and technology.
For serious off-road fans, GMC adds a new AT4X model to the lineup.
The AT4X features an upgraded suspension, enhanced lockers and a Baja drive mode.
While not as extreme as the AT4X, the Canyon AT4 still features an off-road suspension, but it doesn't get the the Multimatic dampers.
All 2023 GMC Canyons receive a lift from the factory. Base Elevation, AT4 and Denali are raised by 2 inches.
The 2023 Canyon features a hugely improved cabin with more quality materials and eye-catching design.
For infotainment, an 11.3-inch touchscreen can be had in the 2023 Canyon.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes on all 2023 GMC Canyons.
For people looking for a more plush truck, GMC offers the Canyon Denali with more chrome jewelry and exclusive interior appointments.
Inside, the Canyon Denali features real wood trim, special accent stitching and higher-quality leather.