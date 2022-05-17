2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

With a top-notch cabin and novel two-factor authentication security tech, this luxury EV is like nothing else.
The 2023 Genesis GV60 electric SUV is a clever little rulebreaker.
The first dedicated-platform electric model from luxury brand, the GV60 shares its E-GMP platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
The soft-yet-complex styling of this compact crossover SUV won't be for everyone, but it isn't boring.
These are Genesis' very attractive new key fobs. Not that you'll need them for the GV60...
This is the first production vehicle to incorporate two-factor authentication. You unlock the car with a facial-recognition camera and then before you can fire it up, you have to authenticate your fingerprint on a scanner.
The fingerprint scanner is the little round sensor in front of the home button. I found the system to be a neat idea but a little cumbersome in actual use.
This super-funky backlit crystal sphere hides a rotary shifter underneath.
It's really, really nice in here. Check out those dual 12.3-inch screens and the striking color combination.
You can get a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with 1,400 watts of power. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are part of the deal, as is Apple Watch integration and Amazon Alexa voice control.
Quilted Nappa leather seats are available, but there are vegan upholstery options, too.
At launch in late spring or early summer, the GV60 will be available in two trims, Advanced and Performance. It's all-wheel-drive only.
The model will compete against rivals like the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 E-Tron and Volvo's XC40 and C40 Recharge siblings.
Here's a chart comparing the Genesis GV60's exterior dimensions to its chief rivals.
And here's a chart comparing the Genesis GV60's interior dimensions to its chief rivals.
It's not cheap, starting at $59,980 for an Advanced model including freight but before options. The more powerful and higher-content Performance model costs a steep $69,980 in your driveway. At least it's eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, among other incentives.
The base Advanced model packs 314 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, while the uplevel Performance gets 429 hp and the same peak torque. Zero to 60 mph happens in about 4.0 seconds in the more-powerful trim.
The 77.4-kWh lithium-polymer battery pack is good for 248 miles in the Advanced model and 235 in the Performance.
If you can find a mythical 800-volt DC quick charger, the GV60's battery can jolt from 10% to 80% full in just 18 minutes. You're more likely -- but will still be lucky -- to find a 400-volt charger, which will do the same feat in 73 minutes.
On a 240-volt Level 2 home charger, you can expect to go from 10% to 100% in about 7 hours.
Ground clearance is more sedan-esque than SUV-like at a very modest 6.2 inches. These 21-inch wheels are wrapped in 255/40 Michelin Primacy Tour all-season tires.
The GV60 has 24 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. Fold them down and you can expect 54.7 cubic feet.
The GV60 is the first Genesis to get universal over-the-air update capabilities.
