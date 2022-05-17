X

2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

With a top-notch cabin and novel two-factor authentication security tech, this luxury EV is like nothing else.

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert
skype-headshot

Chris Paukert

2023 Genesis GV60
1 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

The 2023 Genesis GV60 electric SUV is a clever little rulebreaker. 

2023 Genesis GV60
2 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

The first dedicated-platform electric model from luxury brand, the GV60 shares its E-GMP platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

2023 Genesis GV60 EV
3 of 53 Genesis

The soft-yet-complex styling of this compact crossover SUV won't be for everyone, but it isn't boring.

2023 Genesis GV60 key fobs
4 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

These are Genesis' very attractive new key fobs. Not that you'll need them for the GV60...

2023 Genesis GV60
5 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

This is the first production vehicle to incorporate two-factor authentication. You unlock the car with a facial-recognition camera and then before you can fire it up, you have to authenticate your fingerprint on a scanner. 

2023 Genesis GV60 center console with shifter and cupholders and fingerprint sensor
6 of 53 Genesis

The fingerprint scanner is the little round sensor in front of the home button. I found the system to be a neat idea but a little cumbersome in actual use.

2023 Genesis GV60 EV
7 of 53 Genesis

This super-funky backlit crystal sphere hides a rotary shifter underneath.

2023 Genesis GV60 EV
8 of 53 Genesis

It's really, really nice in here. Check out those dual 12.3-inch screens and the striking color combination.

2023 Genesis GV60
9 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

You can get a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with 1,400 watts of power. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are part of the deal, as is Apple Watch integration and Amazon Alexa voice control.

2023 Genesis GV60 quilted leather seats
10 of 53 Genesis

Quilted Nappa leather seats are available, but there are vegan upholstery options, too.

2023 Genesis GV60 EV
11 of 53 Genesis

At launch in late spring or early summer, the GV60 will be available in two trims, Advanced and Performance. It's all-wheel-drive only.

2023 Genesis GV60
12 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

The model will compete against rivals like the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 E-Tron and Volvo's XC40 and C40 Recharge siblings.

2023 Genesis GV60 exterior dimensions chart
13 of 53 Genesis

Here's a chart comparing the Genesis GV60's exterior dimensions to its chief rivals.

2023 Genesis GV60 interior dimensions chart
14 of 53 Genesis

And here's a chart comparing the Genesis GV60's interior dimensions to its chief rivals.

2023 Genesis GV60
15 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

It's not cheap, starting at $59,980 for an Advanced model including freight but before options. The more powerful and higher-content Performance model costs a steep $69,980 in your driveway. At least it's eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, among other incentives.

2023 Genesis GV60
16 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

The base Advanced model packs 314 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, while the uplevel Performance gets 429 hp and the same peak torque. Zero to 60 mph happens in about 4.0 seconds in the more-powerful trim.

2023 Genesis GV60
17 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

The 77.4-kWh lithium-polymer battery pack is good for 248 miles in the Advanced model and 235 in the Performance. 

2023 Genesis GV60
18 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

If you can find a mythical 800-volt DC quick charger, the GV60's battery can jolt from 10% to 80% full in just 18 minutes. You're more likely -- but will still be lucky -- to find a 400-volt charger, which will do the same feat in 73 minutes.

2023 Genesis GV60
19 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

On a 240-volt Level 2 home charger, you can expect to go from 10% to 100% in about 7 hours.

2023 Genesis GV60
20 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

Ground clearance is more sedan-esque than SUV-like at a very modest 6.2 inches. These 21-inch wheels are wrapped in 255/40 Michelin Primacy Tour all-season tires. 

2023 Genesis GV60
21 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

The GV60 has 24 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. Fold them down and you can expect 54.7 cubic feet.

2023 Genesis GV60 EV
22 of 53 Genesis

The GV60 is the first Genesis to get universal over-the-air update capabilities. 

2023 Genesis GV60
23 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET

Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens of additional images of the 2023 Genesis GV60 electric SUV.

2023 Genesis GV60
24 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
25 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
26 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
27 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
28 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
29 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
30 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
31 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
32 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
33 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
34 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
35 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
36 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
37 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
38 of 53 Chris Paukert/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
39 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
40 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
41 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 blue interior
42 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 interior
43 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
44 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
45 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
46 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
47 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
48 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
49 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
50 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
51 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
52 of 53 Genesis
2023 Genesis GV60 EV
53 of 53 Genesis

