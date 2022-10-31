X
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Just Keeps Asking for More

With a modified version of the Shelby GT500's V8 under the hood, this is one wildly capable off-road pickup.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

Andrew Krok
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
1 of 21 Ford

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R turns things up to 11.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
2 of 21 Ford

The standard Raptor uses a twin-turbo V6, but the Raptor R does not.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
3 of 21 Ford

Instead, it relies on a modified version of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
4 of 21 Ford

Output is a spicy 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
5 of 21 Ford

All that oomph routes to four wheels by way of a 10-speed automatic transmission.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
6 of 21 Ford

The Raptor R has all the same excellent chassis upgrades as the base F-150 Raptor, but with a few tweaks to give it more capability. 

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
7 of 21 Ford

The Raptor R offers 13 inches of ground clearance, and between 13 and 14 inches of wheel travel.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
8 of 21 Ford

That makes it surprisingly nimble in the sand.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
9 of 21 Ford

It's not a cheap proposition, though, asking for $109,145 of your hard-earned dollars (including destination).

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
10 of 21 Ford

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
11 of 21 Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
12 of 21 Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
13 of 21 Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
14 of 21 Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
15 of 21 Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
16 of 21 Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
17 of 21 Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
18 of 21 Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
19 of 21 Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
20 of 21 Ford
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
21 of 21 Ford

