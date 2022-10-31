2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Just Keeps Asking for More

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R turns things up to 11.
The standard Raptor uses a twin-turbo V6, but the Raptor R does not.
Instead, it relies on a modified version of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500.
Output is a spicy 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque.
All that oomph routes to four wheels by way of a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Raptor R has all the same excellent chassis upgrades as the base F-150 Raptor, but with a few tweaks to give it more capability.
The Raptor R offers 13 inches of ground clearance, and between 13 and 14 inches of wheel travel.
That makes it surprisingly nimble in the sand.
It's not a cheap proposition, though, asking for $109,145 of your hard-earned dollars (including destination).