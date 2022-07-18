2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Is a 700-HP Supertruck

Ford on Monday unveiled the 2023 F-150 Raptor R.
Under the hood is a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that Ford first used on the Mustang Shelby GT500.
In this truck, it makes a properly ludicrous 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque.
The automaker tweaked the supercharger and replaced its pulley to boost low- and mid-range torque, which is the operating range that Ford says customers use most often.
A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard, delivering power to all four wheels, and Ford beefed up the torque converter to better deliver that power when and where it's needed.
A larger oil pan will let the truck handle grades without worrying about oil starvation, while a larger intake and new oil cooler should help keep gases and liquids from getting too hot.
The Raptor R also picks up a new front axle, a larger aluminum driveshaft, as well as an active exhaust system with pass-through mufflers and valving that changes the exhaust note based on vehicle mode.
Fox Live Valve shocks are hiding behind those beefcake body panels, and combined with some massive coil springs, the Raptor R offers 13 inches of wheel travel in the front and 14.1 inches in the rear.
Standard ground clearance is an impressive 13.1 inches, and its standard 37-inch all-terrain tires should provide plenty of grip when the asphalt disappears.
