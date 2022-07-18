X
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Is a 700-HP Supertruck

Order books are open right now.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
1 of 32 Ford

Ford on Monday unveiled the 2023 F-150 Raptor R.     

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
2 of 32 Ford

Under the hood is a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that Ford first used on the Mustang Shelby GT500.    

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
3 of 32 Ford

In this truck, it makes a properly ludicrous 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque.     

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
4 of 32 Ford

The automaker tweaked the supercharger and replaced its pulley to boost low- and mid-range torque, which is the operating range that Ford says customers use most often.    

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
5 of 32 Ford

A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard, delivering power to all four wheels, and Ford beefed up the torque converter to better deliver that power when and where it's needed.     

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
6 of 32 Ford

A larger oil pan will let the truck handle grades without worrying about oil starvation, while a larger intake and new oil cooler should help keep gases and liquids from getting too hot.     

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
7 of 32 Ford

The Raptor R also picks up a new front axle, a larger aluminum driveshaft, as well as an active exhaust system with pass-through mufflers and valving that changes the exhaust note based on vehicle mode.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
8 of 32 Ford

Fox Live Valve shocks are hiding behind those beefcake body panels, and combined with some massive coil springs, the Raptor R offers 13 inches of wheel travel in the front and 14.1 inches in the rear.    

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
9 of 32 Ford

Standard ground clearance is an impressive 13.1 inches, and its standard 37-inch all-terrain tires should provide plenty of grip when the asphalt disappears.      

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R
10 of 32 Ford

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R.

