2023 Fisker Ocean: On trend

This all-electric SUV features recycled materials, dog-friendly windows and a rotating infotainment screen.

Craig Cole
2023 Fisker Ocean
This is the 2023 Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV. 

This SUV's styling is modern and relatively clean. 

The badging is nicely centered on the liftgate. 

Wheels up to 22 inches in diameter are offered. 

Arguably, the Ocean's signature feature is its rotating 17.1-inch infotainment screen, which turns from a portrait orientation to a landscape one. 

The D-pillars have redundant turn-signal indicators so truck drivers can better see them. 

The backseat should be spacious and comfortable. 

This SUV has ultra-slim taillights. 

A few different powertrains will be offered, with the top one providing 550 horsepower.

For more photos of the 2023 Fisker Ocean, keep clicking through this gallery.

