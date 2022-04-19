Ferrari's 296 GTS Is One of the Only Plug-In-Hybrid Drop-Tops

It packs the same 819-hp hybrid setup as the 296 GTB coupe.
The Ferrari 296 GTS is a drop-top version of the 296 GTB.
It has the same 819-horsepower hybrid system as the coupe.
The GTS uses a two-piece retractable hardtop.
It stows away in 14 seconds.
The 296's rear deck has been redesigned.
Otherwise it looks just like the coupe.
The interior looks basically identical too.
The 296 GTS is available with a lightweight Assetto Fiorano package.
It will likely cost around $30,000 more than the coupe.
