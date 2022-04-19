/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Ferrari's 296 GTS Is One of the Only Plug-In-Hybrid Drop-Tops

It packs the same 819-hp hybrid setup as the 296 GTB coupe.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Ferrari 296 GTS
1 of 20 Ferrari

The Ferrari 296 GTS is a drop-top version of the 296 GTB.

Ferrari 296 GTS
2 of 20 Ferrari

It has the same 819-horsepower hybrid system as the coupe.

Ferrari 296 GTS
3 of 20 Ferrari

The GTS uses a two-piece retractable hardtop.

Ferrari 296 GTS
4 of 20 Ferrari

It stows away in 14 seconds.

Ferrari 296 GTS
5 of 20 Ferrari

The 296's rear deck has been redesigned.

Ferrari 296 GTS
6 of 20 Ferrari

Otherwise it looks just like the coupe.

Ferrari 296 GTS
7 of 20 Ferrari

The interior looks basically identical too.

Ferrari 296 GTS
8 of 20 Ferrari

The 296 GTS is available with a lightweight Assetto Fiorano package.

Ferrari 296 GTS
9 of 20 Ferrari

It will likely cost around $30,000 more than the coupe.

Ferrari 296 GTS
10 of 20 Ferrari

Keep scrolling to see more of the 296 GTS.

Ferrari 296 GTS
11 of 20 Ferrari
Ferrari 296 GTS
12 of 20 Ferrari
Ferrari 296 GTS
13 of 20 Ferrari
Ferrari 296 GTS
14 of 20 Ferrari
Ferrari 296 GTS
15 of 20 Ferrari
Ferrari 296 GTS
16 of 20 Ferrari
Ferrari 296 GTS
17 of 20 Ferrari
Ferrari 296 GTS
18 of 20 Ferrari
Ferrari 296 GTS
19 of 20 Ferrari
Ferrari 296 GTS
20 of 20 Ferrari

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

91 Photos
An Up-Close Look at America's Forgotten Supersonic Bomber

More Galleries

An Up-Close Look at America's Forgotten Supersonic Bomber

31 Photos
2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

More Galleries

2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

38 Photos
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Goes Big on Electric Luxury

More Galleries

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Goes Big on Electric Luxury

18 Photos
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline Is Ready for Adventure

More Galleries

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline Is Ready for Adventure

21 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

75 Photos