X
Galaxy Watch 5Galaxy Buds 2 ProAndroid 13Best Wireless EarbudsQLED vs. OLED TVsAir Conditioners

Dodge Hornet Is a New Compact Crossover Focused on Affordable Performance

It's available with Dodge's first hybrid powertrain.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
2023 Dodge Hornet GT
1 of 21 Dodge

This is the 2023 Dodge Hornet.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT
2 of 21 Dodge

It's a new crossover based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT
3 of 21 Dodge

Dodge says it's the quickest SUV for under $30,000.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT
4 of 21 Dodge

A 265-hp turbo four and all-wheel drive are standard.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT
5 of 21 Dodge

The R/T model has a plug-in-hybrid powertrain with 285 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT
6 of 21 Dodge

The interior is nearly identical to the Alfa's.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT
7 of 21 Dodge

The Hornet comes standard with a digital gauge cluster and large center screen.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT
8 of 21 Dodge

Lots of driver-assist tech is available.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT
9 of 21 Dodge

The Hornet will start at under $30K when it goes on sale later this year.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT
10 of 21 Dodge

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2023 Dodge Hornet.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT
11 of 21 Dodge
2023 Dodge Hornet GT
12 of 21 Dodge
2023 Dodge Hornet GT
13 of 21 Dodge
2023 Dodge Hornet GT
14 of 21 Dodge
2023 Dodge Hornet GT
15 of 21 Dodge
2023 Dodge Hornet GT
16 of 21 Dodge
2023 Dodge Hornet GT
17 of 21 Dodge
2023 Dodge Hornet GT
18 of 21 Dodge
2023 Dodge Hornet GT
19 of 21 Dodge
2023 Dodge Hornet GT
20 of 21 Dodge
2023 Dodge Hornet GT
21 of 21 Dodge

More Galleries

Our Favorite Google Doodles Through the Years

More Galleries

Our Favorite Google Doodles Through the Years

49 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
59 Weird Objects Seen on Mars, Explained

More Galleries

59 Weird Objects Seen on Mars, Explained

62 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

82 Photos
2023 Hyundai Palisade Plays It Close to the Chest

More Galleries

2023 Hyundai Palisade Plays It Close to the Chest

45 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos