Dodge Hornet Is a New Compact Crossover Focused on Affordable Performance

This is the 2023 Dodge Hornet.
It's a new crossover based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale.
Dodge says it's the quickest SUV for under $30,000.
A 265-hp turbo four and all-wheel drive are standard.
The R/T model has a plug-in-hybrid powertrain with 285 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque.
The interior is nearly identical to the Alfa's.
The Hornet comes standard with a digital gauge cluster and large center screen.
Lots of driver-assist tech is available.
The Hornet will start at under $30K when it goes on sale later this year.
