2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 reveal: Big Nasty's sequel revs to 8,600 rpm

With a new race-derived, flat-plane crank V8 and killer aero, this hi-po C8 looks ready to slay pricy European supercars on track and street.
This is the new 670-horsepower Chevy Corvette Z06.
Arriving for the 2023 model year, the mid-engined 'Vette packs a totally new 5.5-liter V8. Dubbed LT6, it's the highest-horsepower, naturally-aspirated V8 ever seen in a production car.
Building atop the standard Stingray, the Z06 also features all-new perimeter bodywork that gives the Z06 a 3.6-inch wider stance.
The new powerplant is a huge departure from the base Corvette's 6.2-liter small-block, and not just because it has dual overhead cams. It also has a flat-plane crank.
That crank should make the Z06 insanely revvable, as suggested by an 8,600-rpm redline.
However, flat-plane cranks aren't great for torque, and it shows here -- the LT6 makes 460 pound-feet compared to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the last-gen Z06, which made 650 lb-ft.
The cabin hasn't received as much attention as the exterior, but that's okay, because it was nice to start with. This optional Adrenaline Red look is a lot to take in.
Convertibles like this and the Coupe share identical suspension settings because the underlying structure is so stiff. Remember, even the Coupe has a removable Targa-like roof panel.
Z07 Performance Package models like this get a carbon fiber aero package that includes a pedestal wing, front dive planes, a unique splitter and revised underbody strakes.
Z07 models also gain Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP rubber. All Z06s run staggered tires, with 20-inch units up front and wider 21s out back.
The Z06 will be available in a dozen paint colors and there will be no fewer than seven different wheel packages, including carbon fiber wheels which are likely to cost a fortune.
Developed with partner Carbon Revolution, these ultrastrong wheels are said to be good for 1-1.5 seconds per lap on a typical 2-minute-long track. That's incredible.
Chevy says Z06 Coupes have a dry weight of 3,494 pounds when fitted with those carbon wheels. A comparable convertible weighs 3,593 pounds.
With its free-revving nature, sky-high redline and revised exhaust, the Z06 won't sound like any Corvette you've ever heard. It's likely to sound more like a Ferrari or Lotus.
Chevy has been developing the LT6 in its C8.R racecars successfully for a couple of years now.
Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens more images of the Z06 in both Coupe (silver) and Convertible (Orange) guises.