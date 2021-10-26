/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 reveal: Big Nasty's sequel revs to 8,600 rpm

With a new race-derived, flat-plane crank V8 and killer aero, this hi-po C8 looks ready to slay pricy European supercars on track and street.

skype-headshot
Chris Paukert
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
1 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

This is the new 670-horsepower Chevy Corvette Z06.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
2 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Arriving for the 2023 model year, the mid-engined 'Vette packs a totally new 5.5-liter V8. Dubbed LT6, it's the highest-horsepower, naturally-aspirated V8 ever seen in a production car.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
3 of 73 Chevrolet

Building atop the standard Stingray, the Z06 also features all-new perimeter bodywork that gives the Z06 a 3.6-inch wider stance.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
4 of 73 Chevrolet

The new powerplant is a huge departure from the base Corvette's 6.2-liter small-block, and not just because it has dual overhead cams. It also has a flat-plane crank.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
5 of 73 Chevrolet

That crank should make the Z06 insanely revvable, as suggested by an 8,600-rpm redline. 

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
6 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

However, flat-plane cranks aren't great for torque, and it shows here -- the LT6 makes 460 pound-feet compared to the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the last-gen Z06, which made 650 lb-ft.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
7 of 73 Chevrolet

The cabin hasn't received as much attention as the exterior, but that's okay, because it was nice to start with. This optional Adrenaline Red look is a lot to take in.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
8 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Convertibles like this and the Coupe share identical suspension settings because the underlying structure is so stiff. Remember, even the Coupe has a removable Targa-like roof panel.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
9 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Z07 Performance Package models like this get a carbon fiber aero package that includes a pedestal wing, front dive planes, a unique splitter and revised underbody strakes.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
10 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Z07 models also gain Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP rubber. All Z06s run staggered tires, with 20-inch units up front and wider 21s out back.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
11 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The Z06 will be available in a dozen paint colors and there will be no fewer than seven different wheel packages, including carbon fiber wheels which are likely to cost a fortune.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
12 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Developed with partner Carbon Revolution, these ultrastrong wheels are said to be good for 1-1.5 seconds per lap on a typical 2-minute-long track. That's incredible.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
13 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Chevy says Z06 Coupes have a dry weight of 3,494 pounds when fitted with those carbon wheels. A comparable convertible weighs 3,593 pounds.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
14 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

With its free-revving nature, sky-high redline and revised exhaust, the Z06 won't sound like any Corvette you've ever heard. It's likely to sound more like a Ferrari or Lotus.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
15 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Chevy has been developing the LT6 in its C8.R racecars successfully for a couple of years now. 

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
16 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens more images of the Z06 in both Coupe (silver) and Convertible (Orange) guises.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
17 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
18 of 73 Chevrolet
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
19 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
20 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
21 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
22 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
23 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
24 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
25 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
26 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
27 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
28 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
29 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
30 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
31 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
32 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
33 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
34 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
35 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
36 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
37 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
38 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
39 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
40 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
41 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
42 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
43 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
44 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
45 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
46 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
47 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
48 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
49 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
50 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
51 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
52 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
53 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
54 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
55 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
56 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
57 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
58 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
59 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
60 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
61 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
62 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
63 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
64 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
65 of 73 Chevrolet
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
66 of 73 Chevrolet
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
67 of 73 Chevrolet
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
68 of 73 Chevrolet
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
69 of 73 Chevrolet
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
70 of 73 Chevrolet
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
71 of 73 Chevrolet
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
72 of 73 Chevrolet
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06
73 of 73 Chevrolet

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

68 Photos
Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

More Galleries

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

8 Photos
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV: Something special

More Galleries

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV: Something special

29 Photos
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 reveal: Big Nasty's sequel revs to 8,600 rpm

More Galleries

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 reveal: Big Nasty's sequel revs to 8,600 rpm

73 Photos
Top 10 most popular laptops of 2009 (photos)

More Galleries

Top 10 most popular laptops of 2009 (photos)

10 Photos
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

More Galleries

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos