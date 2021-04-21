2023 Cadillac Lyriq is quite the flashy electric SUV

With concept-car looks and a surprisingly decent base price, Cadillac's first EV SUV looks ready to hit the ground running.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
1 of 20
Cadillac

It's wild just how closely the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq's production form matches its conceptual preview.     

Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
2 of 20
Cadillac

Cadillac said it went to great lengths to keep the real thing as true to form as possible, and it shows.     

Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
3 of 20
Cadillac

If you thought the Lyriq's exterior was cool, get a load of the inside.     

Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
4 of 20
Cadillac

A single permanent-magnet motor drives the rear axle, providing approximately 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque to motivate the 5,610-pound crossover.    

Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
5 of 20
Cadillac

When it goes on sale in early 2022, the Lyriq will start at $59,990 including destination.

Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
6 of 20
Cadillac

Hopefully you're cool with the Satin Steel Metallic paint color seen in these pictures, though, because your exterior choices are limited to that and black for the 2023 model year.     

Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
7 of 20
Cadillac

There's a good amount of space for people inside the Lyriq, too; both rows get between 38 and 39 inches of headroom and roughly 40 inches of legroom.     

Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
8 of 20
Cadillac

Cargo shouldn't have a bad time, either, thanks to 28 cubic feet of space behind the second row, which expands to 60.8 cubes when the rear seats are folded down.    

Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
9 of 20
Cadillac

Cadillac's version of GM's regenerative braking system appears to include a pressure-sensitive shift paddle for changing how strong the motor's regeneration is during deceleration.

Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
10 of 20
Cadillac

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
11 of 20
Cadillac
Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
12 of 20
Cadillac
Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
13 of 20
Cadillac
Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
14 of 20
Cadillac
Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
15 of 20
Cadillac
Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
16 of 20
Cadillac
Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
17 of 20
Cadillac
Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
18 of 20
Cadillac
Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
19 of 20
Cadillac
Read the article
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
20 of 20
Cadillac
Read the article
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUV

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUV

54 Photos
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

62 Photos
2022 VW Taos is a budget-friendly, good-looking crossover

2022 VW Taos is a budget-friendly, good-looking crossover

25 Photos
Audi A6 E-Tron concept has LED projectors all around

Audi A6 E-Tron concept has LED projectors all around

13 Photos
2022 Lexus ES gets a new interior, updated face and better safety tech

2022 Lexus ES gets a new interior, updated face and better safety tech

52 Photos
Lincoln Zephyr Reflection foreshadows a gorgeous sedan

Lincoln Zephyr Reflection foreshadows a gorgeous sedan

5 Photos
The Hongqi S9 is a wild-looking thing

The Hongqi S9 is a wild-looking thing

8 Photos