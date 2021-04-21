2023 Cadillac Lyriq is quite the flashy electric SUV

With concept-car looks and a surprisingly decent base price, Cadillac's first EV SUV looks ready to hit the ground running.
It's wild just how closely the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq's production form matches its conceptual preview.
Cadillac said it went to great lengths to keep the real thing as true to form as possible, and it shows.
If you thought the Lyriq's exterior was cool, get a load of the inside.
A single permanent-magnet motor drives the rear axle, providing approximately 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque to motivate the 5,610-pound crossover.
When it goes on sale in early 2022, the Lyriq will start at $59,990 including destination.
Hopefully you're cool with the Satin Steel Metallic paint color seen in these pictures, though, because your exterior choices are limited to that and black for the 2023 model year.
There's a good amount of space for people inside the Lyriq, too; both rows get between 38 and 39 inches of headroom and roughly 40 inches of legroom.
Cargo shouldn't have a bad time, either, thanks to 28 cubic feet of space behind the second row, which expands to 60.8 cubes when the rear seats are folded down.
Cadillac's version of GM's regenerative braking system appears to include a pressure-sensitive shift paddle for changing how strong the motor's regeneration is during deceleration.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.
