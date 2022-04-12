/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

BMW's Updated X7 Looks A Little Weirder

Expect this new split headlights to proliferate through the BMW lineup

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
2023-bmw-x7-suv-110
1 of 32

BMW refreshed the X7 SUV for 2023.

2023-bmw-x7-suv-114
2 of 32

It has a new split LED headlight design.

2023-bmw-x7-suv-116
3 of 32

Twenty-three-inch wheels are available for the first time.

2023-bmw-x7-suv-117
4 of 32

The 40i uses a turbocharged inline-6 with a mild-hybrid system.

2023-bmw-x7-suv-127
5 of 32

The M60i's twin-turbo V8 also gets a 48-volt hybrid setup.

2023-bmw-x7-suv-135
6 of 32

The X7's interior has a new curved display.

2023-bmw-x7-suv-137
7 of 32

There's also a redesigned dashboard and new gear selector buttons.

2023-bmw-x7-suv-133
8 of 32

An updated Alpina XB7 will debut later this year.

2023-bmw-x7-suv-113
9 of 32

The 2023 X7 goes on sale this fall.

2023-bmw-x7-suv-111
10 of 32

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of BMW's flagship SUV.

2023-bmw-x7-suv-112
11 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-115
12 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-118
13 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-119
14 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-120
15 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-121
16 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-122
17 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-123
18 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-124
19 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-125
20 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-126
21 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-128
22 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-129
23 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-130
24 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-131
25 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-132
26 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-134
27 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-136
28 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-138
29 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-139
30 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-140
31 of 32
2023-bmw-x7-suv-141
32 of 32

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2023 Toyota BZ4X Pushes the Design Envelope

More Galleries

2023 Toyota BZ4X Pushes the Design Envelope

52 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Adds Rugged Rock Creek Trim

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Adds Rugged Rock Creek Trim

27 Photos
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

More Galleries

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

49 Photos
This is the new Tesla Roadster

More Galleries

This is the new Tesla Roadster

26 Photos
Smart's #1 Electric SUV Is Cute and Compact

More Galleries

Smart's #1 Electric SUV Is Cute and Compact

49 Photos