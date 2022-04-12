BMW's Updated X7 Looks A Little Weirder

Expect this new split headlights to proliferate through the BMW lineup
BMW refreshed the X7 SUV for 2023.
It has a new split LED headlight design.
Twenty-three-inch wheels are available for the first time.
The 40i uses a turbocharged inline-6 with a mild-hybrid system.
The M60i's twin-turbo V8 also gets a 48-volt hybrid setup.
The X7's interior has a new curved display.
There's also a redesigned dashboard and new gear selector buttons.
An updated Alpina XB7 will debut later this year.
The 2023 X7 goes on sale this fall.
