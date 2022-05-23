X

BMW's Limited-Edition M3 Colors Look Hot

Only 500 of these will be built for North America.

Steven Ewing
Steven Ewing

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
1 of 19 BMW

For the 50th anniversary of BMW M, the company is bringing back some historic colors.

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
2 of 19 BMW

Interlagos Blue and Techno Violet are from the E46 and E36 M3s, respectively. 

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
3 of 19 BMW

Interlagos Blue hasn't been offered on another BMW since the E46 M3.

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
4 of 19 BMW

There are three other 50th-anniversary hues to choose from.

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
5 of 19 BMW

These two just happen to look especially hot.

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
6 of 19 BMW

The M3 Edition 50 is based on the 2023 BMW M3 Competition xDrive.

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
7 of 19 BMW

It gets unique wheels.

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
8 of 19 BMW

The carbon bucket seats are optional.

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
9 of 19 BMW

The exhaust is finished in a mix of carbon fiber and titanium. 

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
10 of 19 BMW

2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
2023 BMW M3 Edition 50
