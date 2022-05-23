BMW's Limited-Edition M3 Colors Look Hot

Only 500 of these will be built for North America.
For the 50th anniversary of BMW M, the company is bringing back some historic colors.
Interlagos Blue and Techno Violet are from the E46 and E36 M3s, respectively.
Interlagos Blue hasn't been offered on another BMW since the E46 M3.
There are three other 50th-anniversary hues to choose from.
These two just happen to look especially hot.
The M3 Edition 50 is based on the 2023 BMW M3 Competition xDrive.
It gets unique wheels.
The carbon bucket seats are optional.
The exhaust is finished in a mix of carbon fiber and titanium.
