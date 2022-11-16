X
2023 BMW i7 Proves the Future of Luxury Is Electric

When the internal combustion engine goes away, the i7's plush, silent ride matters even more.

Andrew Krok
2023 BMW i7
BMW

The BMW i7 takes all the good parts of the 2023 7 Series and adds electric propulsion.

2023 BMW i7
BMW

It's currently available in xDrive60 form, although more trims are likely to appear down the road.

2023 BMW i7
BMW

The i7 xDrive60 uses a pair of electric motors.

2023 BMW i7
BMW

Net output is 536 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque.

2023 BMW i7
BMW

It's a little heavier than the 760i, ringing in at 5,917 pounds.

2023 BMW i7
BMW

Despite that heft, the i7 still reaches 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

2023 BMW i7
BMW

The i7 also has a lower center of gravity and a perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

2023 BMW i7
BMW

True one-pedal driving is available by moving the shifter to the B position.

2023 BMW i7
BMW

It's an expensive proposition, though, asking around $150,000 fully loaded.

2023 BMW i7
BMW

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 BMW i7.

2023 BMW i7
11 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
12 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
13 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
14 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
15 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
16 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
17 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
18 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
19 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
20 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
21 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
22 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
23 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
24 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
25 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
26 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
27 of 28 BMW
2023 BMW i7
28 of 28 BMW

