2023 BMW i7 Proves the Future of Luxury Is Electric

The BMW i7 takes all the good parts of the 2023 7 Series and adds electric propulsion.
It's currently available in xDrive60 form, although more trims are likely to appear down the road.
The i7 xDrive60 uses a pair of electric motors.
Net output is 536 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque.
It's a little heavier than the 760i, ringing in at 5,917 pounds.
Despite that heft, the i7 still reaches 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.
The i7 also has a lower center of gravity and a perfect 50/50 weight distribution.
True one-pedal driving is available by moving the shifter to the B position.
It's an expensive proposition, though, asking around $150,000 fully loaded.
