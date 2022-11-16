X
Early Black Friday DealsAmazon Black FridayBest Buy Black FridayAirPods 2 for $90Moon Mission LiftoffThanksgiving Store Hours

2023 BMW 760i Hustles Around in Pure Comfort

BMW's latest-generation 7 Series brings both driving dynamics and luxury to the forefront.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 BMW 760i
1 of 23 BMW

The 760i moniker used to be given to BMW's V12 cars, but those don't exist anymore.

2023 BMW 760i
2 of 23 BMW

In its place, the new 760i uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8.

2023 BMW 760i
3 of 23 BMW

The V8 makes 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

2023 BMW 760i
4 of 23 BMW

The powertrain mates to a 48-volt mild hybrid system, as well.

2023 BMW 760i
5 of 23 BMW

It'll make the sprint to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, which is pretty dang quick.

2023 BMW 760i
6 of 23 BMW

The 760i is surprisingly competent in the curves, considering its 4,969-pound curb weight.

2023 BMW 760i
7 of 23 BMW

This mega-sedan is also nearly 18 feet long.

2023 BMW 760i
8 of 23 BMW

It may not have the ride quality of a Rolls-Royce, but it's pretty darn close.

2023 BMW 760i
9 of 23 BMW

That two-tone paint is pretty slick, too.

2023 BMW 760i
10 of 23 BMW

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 BMW 760i.

2023 BMW 760i
11 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
12 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
13 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
14 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
15 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
16 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
17 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
18 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
19 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
20 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
21 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
22 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 760i
23 of 23 BMW

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
John Cena attends Warner Bros. premiere of The Suicide Squad, in costume as Peacemaker.

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
thor4

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022
zelda-cnet-2.jpg

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022

36 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games
astro-bot-rescue-mission-screen-02-ps4-us-18may18

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan
2023 Toyota Crown

2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan

48 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google
snape

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths
img9412.jpg

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos