2023 BMW 760i Hustles Around in Pure Comfort

The 760i moniker used to be given to BMW's V12 cars, but those don't exist anymore.
In its place, the new 760i uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8.
The V8 makes 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
The powertrain mates to a 48-volt mild hybrid system, as well.
It'll make the sprint to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, which is pretty dang quick.
The 760i is surprisingly competent in the curves, considering its 4,969-pound curb weight.
This mega-sedan is also nearly 18 feet long.
It may not have the ride quality of a Rolls-Royce, but it's pretty darn close.
That two-tone paint is pretty slick, too.
