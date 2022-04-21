/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

This 31.3-inch screen is available on the new 7 Series, and it has Amazon Fire TV built in.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
1 of 13 BMW

The 2023 BMW 7 Series is available with the crazy new Theater Screen.

2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
2 of 13 BMW

This display spans 31.3 inches diagonally and has an 8K resolution.

2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
3 of 13 BMW

It slides fore and aft for the optimum viewing angle.

2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
4 of 13 BMW

Amazon Fire TV is built-in so you can stream your favorite shows.

2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
5 of 13 BMW

It can be controlled by these 5.5-inch screens in the doors.

2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
6 of 13 BMW

The Theater Screen flips up into the roof when not in use.

2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
7 of 13 BMW

The rear seats are available with nine massage functions.

2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
8 of 13 BMW

The 7 Series is also available with a 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
9 of 13 BMW

The new 7 Series will go on sale later this year.

2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
10 of 13 BMW

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of BMW's Theater Screen.

2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
11 of 13 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
12 of 13 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Theater Screen
13 of 13 BMW

