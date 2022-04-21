BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

This 31.3-inch screen is available on the new 7 Series, and it has Amazon Fire TV built in.
The 2023 BMW 7 Series is available with the crazy new Theater Screen.
This display spans 31.3 inches diagonally and has an 8K resolution.
It slides fore and aft for the optimum viewing angle.
Amazon Fire TV is built-in so you can stream your favorite shows.
It can be controlled by these 5.5-inch screens in the doors.
The Theater Screen flips up into the roof when not in use.
The rear seats are available with nine massage functions.
The 7 Series is also available with a 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.
The new 7 Series will go on sale later this year.
