X
Best Cyber Monday DealsCyber Monday TV DealsTech Fails of 2022Deals Under $10Deals Under $25Deals Under $50

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance Packs 621 HP

Larger turbochargers and more boost add 30 extra ponies to Audi's super sport wagon.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
1 of 49 Audi

Audi's RS 6 Avant was already a red-hot super sport wagon.

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
2 of 49 Audi

The new RS 6 Performance variant is even hotter, with 30 more horsepower to play with.

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
3 of 49 Audi

Larger turbochargers boost output to 621 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
4 of 49 Audi

Standard equipment includes a self-locking center differential, a Quattro Sport rear differential and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
5 of 49 Audi

To complement the increased power, the RS 6 Performance's various drive modes and control software have been fine tuned.

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
6 of 49 Audi

Weight is saved by reducing the amount of cabin insulation used. Buyers can shave more mass with optional 22-inch forged wheels and RS ceramic brakes.

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
7 of 49 Audi

Inside, the RS Design interior can be optioned with red, gray or new blue accents.

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
8 of 49 Audi

The more powerful RS 6 Avant Performance looks even more aggressive.

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
9 of 49 Audi

Check out our first look at the 2023 Audi RS 6 and RS 7 Performance models for more details. Or, you can just enjoy the rest of these photos.

2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
10 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
11 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
12 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
13 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
14 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
15 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
16 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
17 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
18 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
19 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
20 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
21 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
22 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
23 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
24 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
25 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
26 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
27 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
28 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
29 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
30 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
31 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
32 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
33 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
34 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
35 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
36 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
37 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
38 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
39 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
40 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
41 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
42 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
43 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
44 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
45 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
46 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
47 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
48 of 49 Audi
2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
49 of 49 Audi

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
John Cena attends Warner Bros. premiere of The Suicide Squad, in costume as Peacemaker.

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
thor4

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022
zelda-cnet-2.jpg

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022

36 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games
astro-bot-rescue-mission-screen-02-ps4-us-18may18

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan
2023 Toyota Crown

2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan

48 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google
snape

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths
img9412.jpg

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos