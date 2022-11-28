2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Performance Packs 621 HP

Audi's RS 6 Avant was already a red-hot super sport wagon.
The new RS 6 Performance variant is even hotter, with 30 more horsepower to play with.
Larger turbochargers boost output to 621 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.
Standard equipment includes a self-locking center differential, a Quattro Sport rear differential and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
To complement the increased power, the RS 6 Performance's various drive modes and control software have been fine tuned.
Weight is saved by reducing the amount of cabin insulation used. Buyers can shave more mass with optional 22-inch forged wheels and RS ceramic brakes.
Inside, the RS Design interior can be optioned with red, gray or new blue accents.
The more powerful RS 6 Avant Performance looks even more aggressive.
Check out our first look at the 2023 Audi RS 6 and RS 7 Performance models for more details. Or, you can just enjoy the rest of these photos.