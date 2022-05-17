2023 Audi RS 5 Competition Package Brings the Noise

In addition to some bigger pipes, the RS 5 picks up a number of boosts to its on-road prowess.
Audi on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 RS 5 Competition package.
Available on both the RS 5 Coupe and the RS 5 Sportback, the goal of the package is to expand the car's performance envelope.
The RS 5 Competition will be a bit louder, thanks to a unique sport exhaust with matte-black tailpipes and a little less sound insulation, which contributes 18 fewer pounds to the car's curb weight.
A new coilover suspension system drops the ride height by 0.4 inches, with the option to lower it another 0.4 on top of that.
New front and rear sway bars help stiffen the body during lateral movement.
The RS 5's computer also gets some tweaks, too, improving shift speeds in sportier vehicle modes and raising the top speed to 174 mph.
Overall dynamics are further boosted through a retuned sport steering system, tweaks to the rear differential and sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.
A 2023 RS 5 Coupe starts at $76,995 including destination, while the Sportback only adds $300 to the bottom line, and the Competition package will ask for an additional $16,100 on top of that.
Orders are expected to commence this June.
