X

2023 Audi RS 5 Competition Package Brings the Noise

In addition to some bigger pipes, the RS 5 picks up a number of boosts to its on-road prowess.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio

2023 Audi RS 5
1 of 24 Audi

Audi on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 RS 5 Competition package.     

2023 Audi RS 5
2 of 24 Audi

Available on both the RS 5 Coupe and the RS 5 Sportback, the goal of the package is to expand the car's performance envelope.    

2023 Audi RS 5
3 of 24 Audi

The RS 5 Competition will be a bit louder, thanks to a unique sport exhaust with matte-black tailpipes and a little less sound insulation, which contributes 18 fewer pounds to the car's curb weight.     

2023 Audi RS 5
4 of 24 Audi

A new coilover suspension system drops the ride height by 0.4 inches, with the option to lower it another 0.4 on top of that.

2023 Audi RS 5
5 of 24 Audi

New front and rear sway bars help stiffen the body during lateral movement.     

2023 Audi RS 5
6 of 24 Audi

The RS 5's computer also gets some tweaks, too, improving shift speeds in sportier vehicle modes and raising the top speed to 174 mph.     

2023 Audi RS 5
7 of 24 Audi

Overall dynamics are further boosted through a retuned sport steering system, tweaks to the rear differential and sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.     

2023 Audi RS 5
8 of 24 Audi

A 2023 RS 5 Coupe starts at $76,995 including destination, while the Sportback only adds $300 to the bottom line, and the Competition package will ask for an additional $16,100 on top of that.     

2023 Audi RS 5
9 of 24 Audi

Orders are expected to commence this June.     

2023 Audi RS 5
10 of 24 Audi

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Audi RS 5 Competition package.

2023 Audi RS 5
11 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
12 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
13 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
14 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
15 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
16 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
17 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
18 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
19 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
20 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
21 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
22 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
23 of 24 Audi
2023 Audi RS 5
24 of 24 Audi

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

93 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

More Galleries

2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

53 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2023 Nissan Z Gains Sharp Looks and a Turbocharged Personality

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Z Gains Sharp Looks and a Turbocharged Personality

47 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos