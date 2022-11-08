2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron Debut: More Range, New Name

Now that Audi's family of battery electric vehicles has grown to include multiple models and classes, calling its original dedicated EV simply "the E-Tron" is no longer sufficient.
Along with the 2023 model year update, the E-Tron has been rechristened as the Q8 E-Tron Quattro.
The Sportback variant follows suit and the three-motor E-Tron S is now called the SQ8 E-Tron.
The new nomenclature will be laser-etched onto the glossy black B-pillar.
Inside, buyers can expect new color combinations and increased use of postconsumer materials.
The automaker's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and dual-display MMI tech returns unchanged for 2023.
A redesigned single-frame grille is now enveloped, along with the Digital Matrix LED headlamps, by a new contrasting black or aluminum colored panel.
A new light projector bar illuminates the grille and the four-rings badge from above.
All 2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models arriving in the US will be powered by a new battery with increased capacity.
EPA range estimates haven't been finalized, but Audi tells us it's targeting a 30% increase over the pre-refresh model.
Check out our first look at the new 2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron SUV and Sportback models for more details.
