2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron Debut: More Range, New Name

Audi’s original dedicated electric SUV returns with a larger battery pack, improved aerodynamics and a new name: Meet the 2023 Q8 E-Tron quattro.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
Now that Audi's family of battery electric vehicles has grown to include multiple models and classes, calling its original dedicated EV simply "the E-Tron" is no longer sufficient.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
Along with the 2023 model year update, the E-Tron has been rechristened as the Q8 E-Tron Quattro.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
The Sportback variant follows suit and the three-motor E-Tron S is now called the SQ8 E-Tron.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
The new nomenclature will be laser-etched onto the glossy black B-pillar.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
Inside, buyers can expect new color combinations and increased use of postconsumer materials.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
The automaker's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and dual-display MMI tech returns unchanged for 2023.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
A redesigned single-frame grille is now enveloped, along with the Digital Matrix LED headlamps, by a new contrasting black or aluminum colored panel.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
A new light projector bar illuminates the grille and the four-rings badge from above.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
All 2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models arriving in the US will be powered by a new battery with increased capacity.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
EPA range estimates haven't been finalized, but Audi tells us it's targeting a 30% increase over the pre-refresh model.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
Check out our first look at the new 2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron SUV and Sportback models for more details.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
Or keep scrolling for more pics.

2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
2023 Audi Q8 and SQ8 E-Tron models
