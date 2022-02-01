/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 Aston Martin DBX707 looks meaner and is way more powerful

This high-performance variant will be sold alongside the regular version of Aston's SUV.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
Aston Martin DBX707
1 of 21 Aston Martin

The new Aston Martin DBX707 is a high-performance version of the brand's performance SUV.

Aston Martin DBX707
2 of 21 Aston Martin

Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been tuned to 697 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque.

Aston Martin DBX707
3 of 21 Aston Martin

A 9-speed wet-clutch transmission replaces the old torque converter.

Aston Martin DBX707
4 of 21 Aston Martin

That huge new grille provides increased cooling.

Aston Martin DBX707
5 of 21 Aston Martin

Carbon-ceramic brakes are standard and 23-inch wheels are optional.

Aston Martin DBX707
6 of 21 Aston Martin

There's a new diffuser with quad exhaust tips.

Aston Martin DBX707
7 of 21 Aston Martin

The DBX707 also has new tuning and enhancements for the suspension, steering and limited-slip diff.

Aston Martin DBX707
8 of 21 Aston Martin

The center console has new drive-mode buttons.

Aston Martin DBX707
9 of 21 Aston Martin

The DBX707 will start at $232,000 when it goes on sale in the spring.

Aston Martin DBX707
10 of 21 Aston Martin

Keep scrolling to see more of the Aston Martin DBX707.

Aston Martin DBX707
11 of 21 Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707
12 of 21 Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707
13 of 21 Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707
14 of 21 Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707
15 of 21 Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707
16 of 21 Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707
17 of 21 Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707
18 of 21 Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707
19 of 21 Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707
20 of 21 Aston Martin
Aston Martin DBX707
21 of 21 Aston Martin

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

57 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

64 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

75 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The Maserati MC20 is an absolute stunner

More Galleries

The Maserati MC20 is an absolute stunner

19 Photos