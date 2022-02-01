2023 Aston Martin DBX707 looks meaner and is way more powerful

This high-performance variant will be sold alongside the regular version of Aston's SUV.
The new Aston Martin DBX707 is a high-performance version of the brand's performance SUV.
Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been tuned to 697 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque.
A 9-speed wet-clutch transmission replaces the old torque converter.
That huge new grille provides increased cooling.
Carbon-ceramic brakes are standard and 23-inch wheels are optional.
There's a new diffuser with quad exhaust tips.
The DBX707 also has new tuning and enhancements for the suspension, steering and limited-slip diff.
The center console has new drive-mode buttons.
The DBX707 will start at $232,000 when it goes on sale in the spring.
Keep scrolling to see more of the Aston Martin DBX707.