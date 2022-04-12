/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Is a Ripper of an SUV

Aston's high-power DBX is a pure delight.

Steven Ewing
Steven Ewing

2023 Aston Martin DBX707
This is the new Aston Martin DBX707.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707
The name is weird, but it's Aston-speak for the most powerful DBX model on offer.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707
The interior is largely the same as other DBX models.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707
Man, do we wish this was a touchscreen. 

2023 Aston Martin DBX707
A twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 puts out 697 horsepower.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707
Accelerating to 62 mph takes 3.3 seconds.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707
This is the world's fastest SUV.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707
The DBX707 starts at $239,086 in the US, including a $3,086 destination charge.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707
DBX707 deliveries will kick off this summer.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
2023 Aston Martin DBX707
