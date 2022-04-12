2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Is a Ripper of an SUV

Aston's high-power DBX is a pure delight.
This is the new Aston Martin DBX707.
The name is weird, but it's Aston-speak for the most powerful DBX model on offer.
The interior is largely the same as other DBX models.
Man, do we wish this was a touchscreen.
A twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 puts out 697 horsepower.
Accelerating to 62 mph takes 3.3 seconds.
This is the world's fastest SUV.
The DBX707 starts at $239,086 in the US, including a $3,086 destination charge.
DBX707 deliveries will kick off this summer.
