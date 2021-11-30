2022 VW Jetta is a chill family sedan

With a new 1.5-liter engine and some small changes in other areas, the refreshed Jetta retains its heading.
Aesthetic updates for the 2022 Jetta are limited, be it the mass-market trims (S, SE, SEL, Sport) or the peppy GLI.
There are some revised bumpers, as well as new alloy wheels for each individual trim level, but on the whole the sedan looks just about the same as it did before.
Before the midcycle refresh, the Jetta found power from a 1.4-liter EA211 turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine.
Now, it shares a revised 1.5-liter EA211 with the subcompact Taos SUV.
This new four-pot produces 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, the same as in the Taos, and it can be attached to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Torque arrives very low in the rev range, making around-town driving surprisingly fun, and the eight-speed automatic is content to shift at points that keeps the vehicle in the Twist Zone as much as possible.
This melds well with steering that's on the lighter side and pedals that are easy to modulate, making the Jetta quite the comfortable suburban crawler.
The new EA211 is efficient in the 2022 Jetta, as well.
1.5-liter Jettas receive EPA estimates between 29 and 31 mpg in the city and between 40 and 43 mpg on the highway, depending on trim and transmission.
