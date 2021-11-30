/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 VW Jetta is a chill family sedan

With a new 1.5-liter engine and some small changes in other areas, the refreshed Jetta retains its heading.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
2022 VW Jetta
1 of 31 Volkswagen

Aesthetic updates for the 2022 Jetta are limited, be it the mass-market trims (S, SE, SEL, Sport) or the peppy GLI. 

2022 VW Jetta
2 of 31 Volkswagen

There are some revised bumpers, as well as new alloy wheels for each individual trim level, but on the whole the sedan looks just about the same as it did before.

2022 VW Jetta
3 of 31 Volkswagen

Before the midcycle refresh, the Jetta found power from a 1.4-liter EA211 turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine. 

2022 VW Jetta
4 of 31 Volkswagen

Now, it shares a revised 1.5-liter EA211 with the subcompact Taos SUV.

2022 VW Jetta
5 of 31 Volkswagen

This new four-pot produces 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, the same as in the Taos, and it can be attached to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2022 VW Jetta
6 of 31 Volkswagen

Torque arrives very low in the rev range, making around-town driving surprisingly fun, and the eight-speed automatic is content to shift at points that keeps the vehicle in the Twist Zone as much as possible. 

2022 VW Jetta
7 of 31 Volkswagen

This melds well with steering that's on the lighter side and pedals that are easy to modulate, making the Jetta quite the comfortable suburban crawler.

2022 VW Jetta
8 of 31 Volkswagen

The new EA211 is efficient in the 2022 Jetta, as well.

2022 VW Jetta
9 of 31 Volkswagen

1.5-liter Jettas receive EPA estimates between 29 and 31 mpg in the city and between 40 and 43 mpg on the highway, depending on trim and transmission.  

2022 VW Jetta
10 of 31 Volkswagen

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 VW Jetta!

2022 VW Jetta
11 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
12 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
13 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
14 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
15 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
16 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
17 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
18 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
19 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
20 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
21 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
22 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
23 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
24 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
25 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
26 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
27 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
28 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
29 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
30 of 31 Volkswagen
2022 VW Jetta
31 of 31 Volkswagen

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
The new Genesis G90 looks incredible

More Galleries

The new Genesis G90 looks incredible

6 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
Porsche's Paint to Sample produces some amazing colors

More Galleries

Porsche's Paint to Sample produces some amazing colors

15 Photos