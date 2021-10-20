The 2022 Volvo XC60 has sharper styling and a mild-hybrid heart

Mild tweaks make for major improvements in Volvo's midsize crossover.
The Volvo XC60 gets tweaked styling and a new infotainment system for 2022, but the big news is under the hood.
Replacing the T5 and T6 are new B5 and B6 four-cylinder powertrains with mild-hybrid systems.
The B6 makes 295 hp and 310 lb-ft, 15 hp fewer but 15 more lb-ft than before.
The mild-hybrid system and other tweaks make a big improvement to how the XC60 drives.
The styling is sharper and the XC60 still looks really good.
There are new colors and wheel designs.
The 2022 XC60 gets Volvo's new Google-based infotainment system.
The XC60's seats are as amazing as ever.
The XC60 B6 costs $56,195 for the R-Design or $57,545 for the Inscription.
