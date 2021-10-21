/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Volvo's electric C40 Recharge is a coupeover with serious style

Based on the excellent XC40 Recharge, the new C40 will only be sold online.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-133
1 of 67 Volvo

The Volvo C40 Recharge is all about style.

2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-112
2 of 67 Volvo

It's essentially a coupe version of the XC40 Recharge.

2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-119
3 of 67 Volvo

Nearly every body panel is new, but the roofline is the biggest change.

2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-138
4 of 67 Volvo

The dual rear spoilers improve aerodynamics and stability.

2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-144
5 of 67 Volvo

The inside is nearly identical to the XC40.

2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-147
6 of 67 Volvo

The lower roof doesn't actually affect interior space much.

2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-176
7 of 67 Volvo

The rear seats still fold flat, too.

2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-153
8 of 67 Volvo

The C40 uses a new Google-based infotainment system.

2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-121
9 of 67 Volvo

The C40 is Volvo's first car to only be sold online.

2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-110
10 of 67 Volvo

Keep clicking through to see more of the C40.

2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-111
11 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-113
12 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-114
13 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-115
14 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-116
15 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-117
16 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-118
17 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-120
18 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-122
19 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-123
20 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-124
21 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-125
22 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-126
23 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-127
24 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-128
25 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-129
26 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-130
27 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-131
28 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-132
29 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-134
30 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-135
31 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-136
32 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-137
33 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-139
34 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-140
35 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-141
36 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-142
37 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-143
38 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-145
39 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-146
40 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-148
41 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-149
42 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-150
43 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-151
44 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-152
45 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-154
46 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-155
47 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-156
48 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-157
49 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-158
50 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-159
51 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-160
52 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-161
53 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-162
54 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-163
55 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-164
56 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-165
57 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-166
58 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-167
59 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-168
60 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-169
61 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-170
62 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-171
63 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-172
64 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-173
65 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-174
66 of 67 Volvo
2022-volvo-c40-recharge-ev-175
67 of 67 Volvo

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si sedan

More Galleries

Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si sedan

25 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

63 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

74 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos