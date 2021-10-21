Volvo's electric C40 Recharge is a coupeover with serious style

Based on the excellent XC40 Recharge, the new C40 will only be sold online.
The Volvo C40 Recharge is all about style.
It's essentially a coupe version of the XC40 Recharge.
Nearly every body panel is new, but the roofline is the biggest change.
The dual rear spoilers improve aerodynamics and stability.
The inside is nearly identical to the XC40.
The lower roof doesn't actually affect interior space much.
The rear seats still fold flat, too.
The C40 uses a new Google-based infotainment system.
The C40 is Volvo's first car to only be sold online.
