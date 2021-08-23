2022 Volkswagen Jetta: Subtly better

It's hard to tell what's new with this small sedan, but the upgrades VW has made are not insignificant.
This is it, the refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Jetta.
A new 1.5-liter turbo-four provides motivation, 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.
You can get a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic.
A few minor changes have been made to the Jetta's interior, though nothing major.
Some new trims are offered inside.
An 8-inch digital instrument cluster is standard equipment in the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta.
Unique bodywork sets the standard Jetta apart from its higher-performance GLI counterpart.
As for wheels, 16-inchers are standard, though you can get 18s on the GLI.
LED headlamps are standard across the range.
