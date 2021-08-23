/>
2022 Volkswagen Jetta: Subtly better

It's hard to tell what's new with this small sedan, but the upgrades VW has made are not insignificant.

Craig Cole
This is it, the refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Jetta.

A new 1.5-liter turbo-four provides motivation, 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

You can get a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic. 

A few minor changes have been made to the Jetta's interior, though nothing major. 

Some new trims are offered inside.

An 8-inch digital instrument cluster is standard equipment in the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta. 

Unique bodywork sets the standard Jetta apart from its higher-performance GLI counterpart. 

As for wheels, 16-inchers are standard, though you can get 18s on the GLI.

LED headlamps are standard across the range. 

For more photos of the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta, keep clicking through this gallery.

