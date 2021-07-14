/>
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and R return in glory

The US-spec cars debuted and they'll be worth the wait.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
1 of 69 Volkswagen

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is here.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
2 of 69 Volkswagen

The 2022 VW Golf GTI is also here.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R
3 of 69 Volkswagen

Both cars were revealed in their US spec today.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
4 of 69 Volkswagen

The new GTI is the starting point for the hot hatch with more power and a revolutionary interior.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R
5 of 69 Volkswagen

The Golf R also gets the same new interior.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
6 of 69 Volkswagen

It's full of screens, low on buttons.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R
7 of 69 Volkswagen

It looks a heck of a lot better than the old cars.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R
8 of 69 Volkswagen

Golf Rs also get unique brake calipers, painted blue.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
9 of 69 Volkswagen

The GTI rocks 18-inch wheels standard, 19-inch wheels if you move up the trim hierarchy.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
10 of 69 Volkswagen

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2022 Golf GTI and R.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R
11 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
12 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
13 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
14 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
15 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
16 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
17 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
18 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
19 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
20 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
21 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
22 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
23 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
24 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
25 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
26 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
27 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
28 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
29 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
30 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
31 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
32 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
33 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
34 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
35 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
36 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
37 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
38 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf R
39 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
40 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
41 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
42 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
43 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
44 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
45 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
46 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
47 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
48 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
49 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
50 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
51 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
52 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
53 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
54 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
55 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
56 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
57 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
58 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
59 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
60 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
61 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
62 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
63 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
64 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
65 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
66 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
67 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
68 of 69 Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
69 of 69 Volkswagen

