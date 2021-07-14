2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and R return in glory

The US-spec cars debuted and they'll be worth the wait.
The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is here.
The 2022 VW Golf GTI is also here.
Both cars were revealed in their US spec today.
The new GTI is the starting point for the hot hatch with more power and a revolutionary interior.
The Golf R also gets the same new interior.
It's full of screens, low on buttons.
It looks a heck of a lot better than the old cars.
Golf Rs also get unique brake calipers, painted blue.
The GTI rocks 18-inch wheels standard, 19-inch wheels if you move up the trim hierarchy.
