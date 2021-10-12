2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

Toyota's third-generation Tundra is a massive improvement over its predecessor.
Here's the new 2022 Toyota Tundra.
This is Toyota's third-generation full-size truck.
The off-road-ready TRD Pro gets a unique wheel/tire setup.
The interior is dominated by an optional 14-inch touchscreen display.
The Tundra's tailgate doesn't do any fancy tricks.
But the truck does come with optional hybrid power.
The hybrid engine is standard on the TRD Pro.
Yep, it'll off-road.
The 2022 Tundra goes on sale later this year.
