2022 Toyota Tundra SEMA concept: Lifted and accessorized

This is what happens when you take one TRD Off-Road Tundra and add oodles of gear.

Emme Hall
Toyota Racing Development now has a slew of parts and accessories for the new Tundra, and the best are all here.

This concept starts with a 2022 Tundra with the 3.5-liter twin turbo V6 good for 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

Although there are over 100 accessories on offer, this concept starts with one of the best: a lift that gives an additional 2.6 inches of ground clearance.

TRD skid plate? Don't mind if I do!

Cast aluminum running boards make getting in and out a bit easier.

The bed features two swing-out storage boxes and a locking tonneau cover.

This bed step is super-useful and should just be standard on every Tundra.

Chrome all the exhaust tips.

Chrome the tailgate too!

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Toyota Lifted and Accessorized Tundra.

