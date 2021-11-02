2022 Toyota Tundra SEMA concept: Lifted and accessorized

This is what happens when you take one TRD Off-Road Tundra and add oodles of gear.
Toyota Racing Development now has a slew of parts and accessories for the new Tundra, and the best are all here.
This concept starts with a 2022 Tundra with the 3.5-liter twin turbo V6 good for 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
Although there are over 100 accessories on offer, this concept starts with one of the best: a lift that gives an additional 2.6 inches of ground clearance.
TRD skid plate? Don't mind if I do!
Cast aluminum running boards make getting in and out a bit easier.
The bed features two swing-out storage boxes and a locking tonneau cover.
This bed step is super-useful and should just be standard on every Tundra.
Chrome all the exhaust tips.
Chrome the tailgate too!
