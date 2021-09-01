/>
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: Green-eyed monster

This Electric Lime Metallic color doth mock the meat it feeds on.

Emme Hall
This Electric Lime Metallic color on the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is sure to become a classic hue of the lineup.

For 2022 Toyota has given the TRD Pro some incremental changes that make this good truck even better.

There are new forged upper control arms and a repositioned ball joint mount that gives the Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks more rebound stroke.

Newly designed 16-inch wheels are wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires.

A 1.5-inch lift in front increases the approach angle to 36.4 degrees.

There is also a half-inch lift in the rear, contributing to a departure angle of 24.7 degrees and a breakover angle of 26.6 degrees.

Under the hood is the same ol' 3.5-liter V6 engine pushing out 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque.

Drivers have their choice of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

There are drive modes for Mud and Sand, Loose Rock, Rock and Dirt, Mogul and Rock.

The TRD Pro also gets a rear locker. 

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro.

