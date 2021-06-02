2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition: Now with more off-road goodies

Think of the Trail Edition as the starter TRD Pro.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
The Trail Edition Tacoma continues for the 2022 model year, with a few upgrades.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
A 1.1-inch lift in the front is complemented by a half-inch lift in the rear. 

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
The lift and a front air dam delete means the  Trail Edition now has 34 degrees of approach angle, 26.4 degrees of breakover angle and 23.6 degrees of departure angle.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
New 16-inch bronze TRD Pro wheels are wrapped in Goodyear rubber.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
The Trail Edition also gets a standard locking rear differential and will only be offered as a double cab short bed in four-wheel drive with skid plates. 

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
The driver's side integrated cooler and in-bed lockable storage remain for 2022.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition
No word on pricing, but the 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition will go on sale in the fall of 2021.

