2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition: Now with more off-road goodies

Think of the Trail Edition as the starter TRD Pro.
The Trail Edition Tacoma continues for the 2022 model year, with a few upgrades.
A 1.1-inch lift in the front is complemented by a half-inch lift in the rear.
The lift and a front air dam delete means the Trail Edition now has 34 degrees of approach angle, 26.4 degrees of breakover angle and 23.6 degrees of departure angle.
New 16-inch bronze TRD Pro wheels are wrapped in Goodyear rubber.
The Trail Edition also gets a standard locking rear differential and will only be offered as a double cab short bed in four-wheel drive with skid plates.
The driver's side integrated cooler and in-bed lockable storage remain for 2022.
No word on pricing, but the 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition will go on sale in the fall of 2021.
