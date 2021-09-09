2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is normcore to the max

The Corolla's pillars of value and practicality live on in the new Corolla Cross.
Making a Toyota Corolla crossover is such a simple idea, one might wonder why it took this long.
Considering the Corolla sedan has long been known for charting safe, sensible paths for the last half-century, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the 2022 Corolla Cross is cut from the same cloth.
Smooth is a good word to describe the Toyota Corolla Cross' on-road demeanor.
Even on the XLE's 19-inch alloys -- the largest on offer across the range -- this crossover is quite good at soaking up humps and bumps and transmitting little to the cabin.
It does get a little stiff on craggy surfaces, but hey, you can't win 'em all, and for the price I'm more than content with how this crossover feels.
Burdening the axles with a full family and trunk will probably stiffen it a bit more, while opting for a lower trim with smaller wheels and more sidewall chonk should have the opposite effect.
However, that additional heft will only compound the biggest problem with the Corolla Cross: being underpowered.
While I'm surprised it took Toyota this long to blend the market's love for high-riders with a nameplate that has held steady for half a century, now that the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is here, it's clear that Toyota has a good one on its hands.
It's a compact crossover that oozes value and offers adults and families the accouterments they need in a daily driver.
