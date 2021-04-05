2022 Toyota 86 rocks its new sports car looks

A twin to the Subaru BRZ, I actually think the Toyota version looks a bit better.

The 2022 Toyota 86 is here!

2022 Toyota 86
As expected, it's a twin with the 2022 Subaru BRZ.

2022 Toyota 86
The rear looks almost identical, but I actually think the Toyota rocks the looks better.

2022 Toyota 86
It also looks great in red.

2022 Toyota 86
The front fascia is different, though.

2022 Toyota 86
Toyota promised this car drives a lot different than the Subaru version, too.

2022 Toyota 86
Power comes from a shared 2.4-liter boxer-four engine.

2022 Toyota 86
The interior looks pretty good, and the 86's materials are already quite nice for the price. Hopefully that continues.

2022 Toyota 86
Yes, a stick is standard.

2022 Toyota 86
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2022 86!

2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
