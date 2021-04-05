2022 Toyota 86 rocks its new sports car looks

A twin to the Subaru BRZ, I actually think the Toyota version looks a bit better.
The 2022 Toyota 86 is here!
As expected, it's a twin with the 2022 Subaru BRZ.
The rear looks almost identical, but I actually think the Toyota rocks the looks better.
It also looks great in red.
The front fascia is different, though.
Toyota promised this car drives a lot different than the Subaru version, too.
Power comes from a shared 2.4-liter boxer-four engine.
The interior looks pretty good, and the 86's materials are already quite nice for the price. Hopefully that continues.
Yes, a stick is standard.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2022 86!
