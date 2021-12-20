/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Subaru WRX: All-weather, all-purpose performance

The all-new compact sport sedan improves its on-road comfort without compromising its rally racing heritage.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
1 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

This is the 2022 Subaru WRX.

2022 Subaru WRX Limited
2 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The compact sport sedan is all new: It's underpinned by the new Subaru Global Platform, features all-new sheetmetal and is powered by a new performance-tuned version of Subaru's 2.4-liter turbo.

2022 Subaru WRX Limited
3 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder boasts 25% more displacement than the old 2.0-liter, but only adds 3 horsepower to the bottom line.

2022 Subaru WRX Limited
4 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Output is now stated at 271 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Despite the modest gains at the top end, Subaru promises a fatter torque curve and a more responsive midrange.

2022 Subaru WRX Limited
5 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Examples equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission will begin arriving at dealerships in spring 2022. (Fun fact: 85% of all WRXs ever sold were equipped with a manual.)

2022 Subaru WRX Limited
6 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The new platform results in a significantly stiffer chassis, which allowed Subie's engineers to focus on refining the suspension for better comfort and increased wheel travel over big bumps.

2022 Subaru WRX Limited
7 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Combined with standard all-wheel-drive, the more controlled suspension creates a sure-footed feel over a variety of surfaces and grip levels, while also maintaining its composure over midcorner bumps.

2022 Subaru WRX Limited
8 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Subaru tells us that the new WRX will also be more efficient than the previous generation, but hasn't announced fuel economy estimates or pricing.

2022 Subaru WRX Limited
9 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Roadshow's staff is split in our opinions about the new plastic-clad exterior design. I'd argue that the increased functional aerodynamic function is worth sacrificing a touch of aesthetic form.

2022 Subaru WRX Limited
10 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Check out the first drive review of the 2022 Subaru WRX to learn what I loved about the latest generation of this all-season sport sedan. as well as what I did not.

2022 Subaru WRX Limited
11 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Keep going for more pictures of the  2022 Subaru WRX.

2022 Subaru WRX Limited
12 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
13 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
14 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
15 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
16 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
17 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
18 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
19 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
20 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
21 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
22 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
23 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
24 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
25 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
26 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
27 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
28 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
29 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
30 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
31 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
32 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
33 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
34 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
35 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
36 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
37 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
38 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
39 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
40 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
41 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
42 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
43 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
44 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
45 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Subaru WRX Limited
46 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

66 Photos
Ford Shelby Mustang GT500KR looks like a royally good time

More Galleries

Ford Shelby Mustang GT500KR looks like a royally good time

6 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

More Galleries

The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

23 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos