2022 Subaru WRX: All-weather, all-purpose performance

The all-new compact sport sedan improves its on-road comfort without compromising its rally racing heritage.
This is the 2022 Subaru WRX.
The compact sport sedan is all new: It's underpinned by the new Subaru Global Platform, features all-new sheetmetal and is powered by a new performance-tuned version of Subaru's 2.4-liter turbo.
The turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder boasts 25% more displacement than the old 2.0-liter, but only adds 3 horsepower to the bottom line.
Output is now stated at 271 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Despite the modest gains at the top end, Subaru promises a fatter torque curve and a more responsive midrange.
Examples equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission will begin arriving at dealerships in spring 2022. (Fun fact: 85% of all WRXs ever sold were equipped with a manual.)
The new platform results in a significantly stiffer chassis, which allowed Subie's engineers to focus on refining the suspension for better comfort and increased wheel travel over big bumps.
Combined with standard all-wheel-drive, the more controlled suspension creates a sure-footed feel over a variety of surfaces and grip levels, while also maintaining its composure over midcorner bumps.
Subaru tells us that the new WRX will also be more efficient than the previous generation, but hasn't announced fuel economy estimates or pricing.
Roadshow's staff is split in our opinions about the new plastic-clad exterior design. I'd argue that the increased functional aerodynamic function is worth sacrificing a touch of aesthetic form.
Check out the first drive review of the 2022 Subaru WRX to learn what I loved about the latest generation of this all-season sport sedan. as well as what I did not.
Keep going for more pictures of the 2022 Subaru WRX.