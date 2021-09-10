2022 Subaru WRX debuts with 271 horsepower, standard 6-speed manual

1 of 60 Subaru
Subaru has debuted the latest generation of its WRX sports sedan.
2 of 60 Subaru
The fifth-generation of the rally legend moves to Subaru's Global Platform shared with most of the automaker's lineup.
3 of 60 Subaru
Wider and longer than before, the new design sticks closely to the established formula.
4 of 60 Subaru
2022 also sees the debut of a new GT trim level that features electronically controlled dampers and Recaro seats.
5 of 60 Subaru
The engine room is home to a 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder.
6 of 60 Subaru
It makes 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, not much more than last year's 2.0T.
7 of 60 Subaru
Subaru says the increased displacement means a meatier torque curve.
8 of 60 Subaru
All-wheel drive is standard, as is a six-speed manual transmission.
9 of 60 Subaru
However, you can also opt for a continuously variable transmission, Subaru's Performance Transmission.
10 of 60 Subaru
The dashboard is home to the new vertical Starlink infotainment, which is inherited from the new Outback.
