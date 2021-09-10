/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Subaru WRX debuts with 271 horsepower, standard 6-speed manual

The new model doesn't stray too far from the formula established last generation, but it's all new from the wheels up.

Antuan Goodwin
Subaru has debuted the latest generation of its WRX sports sedan.

The fifth-generation of the rally legend moves to Subaru's Global Platform shared with most of the automaker's lineup.

Wider and longer than before, the new design sticks closely to the established formula.

2022 also sees the debut of a new GT trim level that features electronically controlled dampers and Recaro seats.

The engine room is home to a 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder.

It makes 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, not much more than last year's 2.0T.

Subaru says the increased displacement means a meatier torque curve.

All-wheel drive is standard, as is a six-speed manual transmission.

However, you can also opt for a continuously variable transmission, Subaru's Performance Transmission.

The dashboard is home to the new vertical Starlink infotainment, which is inherited from the new Outback.

