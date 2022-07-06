X
2022 Rivian R1S Blends In With Nature

Tread lightly? Hard when you're a 7,000-pound SUV, but at least its environmental footprint is small.

Tim Stevens
Tim Stevens

The all-electric 2022 Rivian R1S SUV looking cool in a light green and bright sunshine.
1 of 30 Tim Stevens/CNET

This is the Rivian R1S.

The all-electric 2022 Rivian R1S SUV looking cool in a light green and bright sunshine.
2 of 30 Tim Stevens/CNET

It's the SUV flavor of the epic Rivian R1T truck.

The all-electric 2022 Rivian R1S SUV looking cool in a light green and bright sunshine.
3 of 30 Tim Stevens/CNET

The SUV offers all the same off-road prowess of the R1T.

The all-electric 2022 Rivian R1S SUV looking cool in a light green and bright sunshine.
4 of 30 Tim Stevens/CNET

It even has cameras in the fenders to help you spot your landing in tricky trails.

The all-electric 2022 Rivian R1S SUV looking cool in a light green and bright sunshine.
5 of 30 Tim Stevens/CNET

But the real story here is the extra room in the hatch.

The all-electric 2022 Rivian R1S SUV looking cool in a light green and bright sunshine.
6 of 30 Tim Stevens/CNET

Plenty of cargo space with the seats folded down.

The all-electric 2022 Rivian R1S SUV looking cool in a light green and bright sunshine.
7 of 30 Tim Stevens/CNET

Believe it or not, the third row is reasonably comfortable, too.

The all-electric 2022 Rivian R1S SUV looking cool in a light green and bright sunshine.
8 of 30 Tim Stevens/CNET

But the second row is certainly nicer.

The all-electric 2022 Rivian R1S SUV looking cool in a light green and bright sunshine.
9 of 30 Tim Stevens/CNET

I, for sure, would want to be in the driver's seat.

The all-electric 2022 Rivian R1S SUV looking cool in a light green and bright sunshine.
10 of 30 Tim Stevens/CNET

It's a remarkable, all-electric machine.

The all-electric 2022 Rivian R1S SUV looking cool in a light green and bright sunshine.
