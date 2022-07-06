2022 Rivian R1S Blends In With Nature

This is the Rivian R1S.
It's the SUV flavor of the epic Rivian R1T truck.
The SUV offers all the same off-road prowess of the R1T.
It even has cameras in the fenders to help you spot your landing in tricky trails.
But the real story here is the extra room in the hatch.
Plenty of cargo space with the seats folded down.
Believe it or not, the third row is reasonably comfortable, too.
But the second row is certainly nicer.
I, for sure, would want to be in the driver's seat.
It's a remarkable, all-electric machine.