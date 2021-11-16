2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is a 590-hp good time

The GTS slots between the 4S and the Turbo variants with unique adjustments to how it handles.
Porsche on Tuesday unveiled the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo.
The Taycan GTS relies on two permanent-magnet electric motors to produce a net 590 horsepower with launch control, which places it directly between the 462-hp Taycan 4S and the 670-hp Taycan Turbo.
All that power is enough to shoot the Taycan GTS to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.
Under the body lies the same 93.4-kilowatt-hour Performance Battery Plus upgrade as other Taycan models.
The standard adaptive air suspension features unique tuning.
The 4S comes with 360-millimeter front rotors, while the GTS bumps that up to 390 mm, although the two models share the same rear brakes.
Like most other GTS models, the Taycan GTS does a good job visually separating itself from other variants in the lineup.
The Taycan GTS will set you back $132,750, while the GTS Sport Turismo brings that price tag up to $134,650.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.