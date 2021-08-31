/>
X

The 2022 Porsche Macan GTS stands out in Python Green

Porsche's compact Macan crossover gets some nice updates for its final model years.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2022-porsche-macan-gts-210
1 of 69 Scott Chiasson/Roadshow

The 2022 Porsche Macan GTS is a fitting send-off for the brand's compact crossover.

2022-porsche-macan-gts-212
2 of 69 Scott Chiasson/Roadshow

An all-electric Macan is coming in 2023, but Porsche gave the gas-powered car one last facelift that will be continue to be sold for a few more years.

2022-porsche-macan-gts-213
3 of 69 Scott Chiasson/Roadshow

In addition to new fascias and a redesigned center console, the 2022 Macan GTS gets a power boost to match the old Turbo model, which has been discontinued.

2022-porsche-macan-gts-217
4 of 69 Scott Chiasson/Roadshow

A GTS Sport Package adds super-sticky summer tires, a bunch of performance goodies and the option of Python Green paint.

2022-porsche-macan-gts-219
5 of 69 Scott Chiasson/Roadshow

The package also brings alcantara interior trimmings and Python Green stitching.

2022-porsche-macan-gts-150
6 of 69 Porsche

The new center console has touch-capacitive buttons like on the Cayenne and Panamera.

2022-porsche-macan-gts-218
7 of 69 Scott Chiasson/Roadshow

With updated chassis components and 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque, the Macan GTS is better to drive than ever.

2022-porsche-macan-gts-211
8 of 69 Scott Chiasson/Roadshow

At $81,250 to start including a $1,350 destination charge, the 2022 Macan GTS is $7,800 more expensive than last year's model though it's $4,700 less than the previous Turbo.

2022-porsche-macan-gts-214
9 of 69 Scott Chiasson/Roadshow

This final Macan GTS is better than ever, and it should make you excited for Porsche's EV future.

2022-porsche-macan-gts-215
10 of 69 Scott Chiasson/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Porsche Macan GTS.

2022-porsche-macan-gts-216
11 of 69 Scott Chiasson/Roadshow
2022-porsche-macan-gts-110
12 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-112
13 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-111
14 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-113
15 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-114
16 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-115
17 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-116
18 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-117
19 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-118
20 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-119
21 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-120
22 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-121
23 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-122
24 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-123
25 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-124
26 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-125
27 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-126
28 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-127
29 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-129
30 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-128
31 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-130
32 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-132
33 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-133
34 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-131
35 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-134
36 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-135
37 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-136
38 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-137
39 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-138
40 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-139
41 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-140
42 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-141
43 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-142
44 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-143
45 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-144
46 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-145
47 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-146
48 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-147
49 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-148
50 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-149
51 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-151
52 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-152
53 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-153
54 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-154
55 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-155
56 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-156
57 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-157
58 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-158
59 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-159
60 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-160
61 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-161
62 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-162
63 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-163
64 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-164
65 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-165
66 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-166
67 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-167
68 of 69 Porsche
2022-porsche-macan-gts-168
69 of 69 Porsche

More Galleries