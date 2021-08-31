The 2022 Porsche Macan GTS stands out in Python Green

Porsche's compact Macan crossover gets some nice updates for its final model years.
The 2022 Porsche Macan GTS is a fitting send-off for the brand's compact crossover.
An all-electric Macan is coming in 2023, but Porsche gave the gas-powered car one last facelift that will be continue to be sold for a few more years.
In addition to new fascias and a redesigned center console, the 2022 Macan GTS gets a power boost to match the old Turbo model, which has been discontinued.
A GTS Sport Package adds super-sticky summer tires, a bunch of performance goodies and the option of Python Green paint.
The package also brings alcantara interior trimmings and Python Green stitching.
The new center console has touch-capacitive buttons like on the Cayenne and Panamera.
With updated chassis components and 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque, the Macan GTS is better to drive than ever.
At $81,250 to start including a $1,350 destination charge, the 2022 Macan GTS is $7,800 more expensive than last year's model though it's $4,700 less than the previous Turbo.
This final Macan GTS is better than ever, and it should make you excited for Porsche's EV future.
