2022 Porsche Macan: Go for the Base

Even in its base form, the Porsche Macan is a star.
This is the 2022 Porsche Macan.
The Macan is the least-expensive way to park a Porsche in your driveway.
Under the hood is a small but mighty 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine.
It pushes out 261 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque -- increases of 13 hp and 22 lb-ft over last year's Macan 2.0T.
All-wheel drive is standard, as is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Sport Chrono is just one of many options you can add to the base Macan, and it's a worthwhile upgrade.
Standard features include lane-departure warning and parking sensors.
Lane-keeping assist is $800 and a surround-view camera is $1,200.
The EPA gives this compact SUV a rating of 19 mpg city, 25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. However, the competition returns much better economy.
However, once the road turns twisty, no small SUV handles like the Macan.
