2022 Porsche Macan: Go for the Base

Even in its base form, the Porsche Macan is a star.

Emme Hall
Emme Hall

2022 Porsche Macan
1 of 27

This is the 2022 Porsche Macan.

2022 Porsche Macan
2 of 27

The Macan is the least-expensive way to park a Porsche in your driveway. 

2022 Porsche Macan
3 of 27

Under the hood is a small but mighty 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine.

2022 Porsche Macan
4 of 27

It pushes out 261 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque -- increases of 13 hp and 22 lb-ft over last year's Macan 2.0T. 

2022 Porsche Macan
5 of 27

All-wheel drive is standard, as is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2022 Porsche Macan
6 of 27

Sport Chrono is just one of many options you can add to the base Macan, and it's a worthwhile upgrade. 

2022 Porsche Macan
7 of 27

Standard features include lane-departure warning and parking sensors. 

2022 Porsche Macan
8 of 27

Lane-keeping assist is $800 and a surround-view camera is $1,200.

2022 Porsche Macan
9 of 27

The EPA gives this compact SUV a rating of 19 mpg city, 25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. However, the competition returns much better economy.

2022 Porsche Macan
10 of 27

However, once the road turns twisty, no small SUV handles like the Macan.

2022 Porsche Macan
11 of 27

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Porsche Macan.

2022 Porsche Macan
12 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
13 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
14 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
15 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
16 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
17 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
18 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
19 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
20 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
21 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
22 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
23 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
24 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
25 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
26 of 27
2022 Porsche Macan
27 of 27

