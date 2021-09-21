/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS: Half coupe, half convertible, totally awesome

With its unique retractable hardtop, the Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS blurs the line between coupe and convertible, though its staggering performance is anything but ambiguous.

Craig Cole
Half coupe, half convertible, the Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS is totally awesome. 

This car's retractable hardtop folds away in just a few seconds. It's a mechanical ballet. 

As for the interior, the 2022 911 Targa 4 GTS' cabin is gorgeous, simple yet purposeful, mostly comfortable and of super-high quality.

A range of seats are offered in the GTS, though these more conventional-looking buckets are probably the best all-around option.

While not as crisp as the Carrera GTS, the Targa 4 GTS' steering is still astonishingly good, crisp and quick without feeling nervous.

Two transmissions are offered in this car: an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic is standard, though you can also get a seven-speed manual at no extra cost. 

Plenty of wheel designs are available on this car, some with center locks, others with more conventional lug nuts. 

Black trim helps identify GTS variants of the 911. 

Top up or down, this is an attractive car. 

For more photos of the 2022 911 Targa 4 GTS, keep clicking through this gallery.

