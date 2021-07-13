2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is sports car bliss

1 of 38 Jonathan Harper/Roadshow
This Gentian Blue Porsche 911 is the new GT3 Touring.
It's everything we love about the standard GT3 without a huge, fixed wing.
Oh, and what's that off to the right?
A manual transmission! Porsche offers both GT3 models with this setup.
How good are these gold wheels against the Gentian Blue paint?
The GT3 Touring is one of the world's best sports cars.
The 911's shape is so much better without a huge spoiler.
The GT3 Touring costs the same as a normal GT3: $162,450 including destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this wingless wonder.
