2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is sports car bliss

The amazing Porsche 911 GT3 is even better in Touring guise.

Steven Ewing
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
This Gentian Blue Porsche 911 is the new GT3 Touring.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
It's everything we love about the standard GT3 without a huge, fixed wing.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
Oh, and what's that off to the right?

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
A manual transmission! Porsche offers both GT3 models with this setup.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
How good are these gold wheels against the Gentian Blue paint?

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
No wing? No problem.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
The GT3 Touring is one of the world's best sports cars.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
The 911's shape is so much better without a huge spoiler.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
The GT3 Touring costs the same as a normal GT3: $162,450 including destination. 

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
Keep scrolling for more photos of this wingless wonder.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
