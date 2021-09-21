/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS: Best of the bunch

With more performance than lesser models and plenty of everyday livability, the Carrera GTS may be the best all-around Porsche 911 available today.

Craig Cole
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
1 of 73 Porsche

This is the 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, arguably the best 911 available today.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
2 of 73 Porsche

Despite having loads of performance and technology, the 911 still looks like a 911, with classic proportions. 

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
3 of 73 Porsche

You can't see it without taking parts off, but there's a 3.0-liter flat-six lurking in this car's rear. With twin turbochargers, it delivers 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
4 of 73 Porsche

The 911's interior is as lovely as it's ever been. The GTS' cabin features plenty of Race-Tex suede-like fabric and other high-end materials. 

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
5 of 73 Porsche

A lovely seven-speed manual transmission is a no-cost option on the GTS, and it's the gearbox to get. 

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
6 of 73 Porsche

Forged, center-lock wheels essentially purloined from the 911 Turbo S are standard equipment, measuring 20 inches in diameter up front and 21 at the rear.     

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
7 of 73 Porsche

You don't have to have a backseat in the GTS, it's not very useful, anyway.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
8 of 73 Porsche

Blacked-out details, including the exhaust outlets, are some of the details that help identify a GTS over other 911s.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
9 of 73 Porsche

This is a seriously attractive car... seriously

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
10 of 73 Porsche

For more photos of the 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, keep clicking through this gallery.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
