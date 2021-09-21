2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS: Best of the bunch

With more performance than lesser models and plenty of everyday livability, the Carrera GTS may be the best all-around Porsche 911 available today.
This is the 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, arguably the best 911 available today.
Despite having loads of performance and technology, the 911 still looks like a 911, with classic proportions.
You can't see it without taking parts off, but there's a 3.0-liter flat-six lurking in this car's rear. With twin turbochargers, it delivers 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.
The 911's interior is as lovely as it's ever been. The GTS' cabin features plenty of Race-Tex suede-like fabric and other high-end materials.
A lovely seven-speed manual transmission is a no-cost option on the GTS, and it's the gearbox to get.
Forged, center-lock wheels essentially purloined from the 911 Turbo S are standard equipment, measuring 20 inches in diameter up front and 21 at the rear.
You don't have to have a backseat in the GTS, it's not very useful, anyway.
Blacked-out details, including the exhaust outlets, are some of the details that help identify a GTS over other 911s.
This is a seriously attractive car... seriously.
